Preliminary boundaries for middle schools change student make up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the new Ben Riefel Middle School opens in 2021 it’s expected to be filled with about 1,100 students in three grades under any of the three boundary options presented this week.

The Sioux Falls School District presented three middle school boundary options to the district’s boundary task force on Monday. The task force made suggestions to the school district about the options and had questions for the district, said DeeAnn Konrad, the school district’s community relations and communication education supervisor.

The map shows the current middle school boundaries in the Sioux Falls School District. Courtesy: Sioux Falls School District.

The task force meets again on Jan. 29 to review the alternatives suggested at the Jan. 20 meeting. Konrad said options for high school boundaries are expected to be presented at the Jan. 29 meeting.

Although there are three options out for middle school boundaries, Konrad said the process is expected to take six months. There will likely be updated versions of any middle school and high school boundaries before a final one is selected.

The boundary process link on the Sioux Falls School District website said the school board is expected to select a boundary in June. A number of task force and community meetings are scheduled before June.

Some of the guidelines the school district and task force are using to develop a new middle school boundary include:

– Balancing of economic status across secondary schools

– Maintaining geographically balanced placement of special education

– Keep contiguous neighborhoods whenever possible

– Set attendance areas based on growth projections and aging out

– Several other guidelines

That’s according to the school district website.

The preliminary boundaries have changes to where students from some elementary schools will attend middle school.

This chart shows where elementary students go to middle school in the Sioux Falls School District. The chart also shows where students would attend middle school under three proposed preliminary new middle school boundaries. School district chart.

Students in Lowell Elementary now attend middle school at Edison and George McGovern middle schools. Under the three preliminary boundary versions, those students would go to Patrick Henry.

Students at Renberg would attend either McGovern or Whittier middle schools in all three boundary options. They now attend McGovern.

This is option one for new middle school boundaries in the Sioux Falls School District. Courtesy: Sioux Falls School District.

Another example of a possible change for elementary students is Harvey Dunn. Students would attend Ben Reifel Middle School instead of Patrick Henry. John Harris students would be split between Ben Reifel and Patrick Henry. Students attend only Patrick Henry now.

This is option two for new middle school boundaries in the Sioux Falls School District. School district map. Courtesy: Sioux Falls School District.

In boundary options two and three, students from Cleveland will attend Whittier Middle School or Ben Reifel Middle School. With option one, Cleveland students all continue to attend Whittier Middle School.

Ben Reifel would also get students from Rosa Parks Elementary in all three options. Rosa Parks students now attend Whittier and Patrick Henry and they still would, but some would also attend Ben Reifel in all three preliminary options.

Option three for new middle school boundaries in the Sioux Falls School District. School district map. Courtesy: Sioux Falls School District.

Students in Terry Redlin, Eugene Field, Anne Sullivan, Discovery Elementary, Laura Wilder and Hayward would continue to attend the same middle schools as now with the three proposed boundary options.

All three options, or versions, of proposed middle school boundaries for the Sioux Falls School District along with the current boundary. School District map. Courtesy: Sioux Falls School District.



The student body make-up of all middle schools in Sioux Falls would change with any of the three options.

The school district has two middle schools in which the percentage of white students is less than 40%. George McGovern’s student population is 37% white and Whittier’s is 32% white. In contrast, 80% of the student population at Memorial Middle School is white.

The current ethnicity make-up at Sioux Falls middle schools. School district chart.

Under option one, the percentage of white students at Memorial dips to 78% in options one and two and to 79% with option three.

At George McGovern, the percentage of white students increases to 45% in option one, 59% in option two and 54% in option three.

At Whittier, the percentage of white students decreases to 30% in option one, and increases to 33% with option two and three.

Ethnicity under option one. School district chart.

The percentage of white students at Ben Reifel would be 60% with two options and 63% with option one.

Ethnicity under option two. School district chart.