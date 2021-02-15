Power pool issues alert to conserve energy

LITTLE ROCK, AK. (KELO) — Extreme cold weather has created energy deficiencies in the Southwest Power Pool’s (SPP) region. SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2 beginning at 7:22 a.m. CT Monday, Feb. 15, according to a news release from SPP. SPP wants the public and utilities to conserve energy.

SPP’s region includes most of South Dakota, a chunk of western Iowa and most of Nebraska and North Dakota in this region.

Members of the SPP have been directed to issue public conservation appeals to mitigate the risk of more widespread and longer-lasting outages.

Consumers in the SPP region should follow their local utilities’ instructions regarding local outages and energy conservation.

SPP is a regional transmission organization (RTO): a nonprofit corporation mandated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and competitive wholesale electricity prices on behalf of its members, according to its website.

An EEA2 is the second of three EEA levels. An EEA3 would be triggered if SPP has to utilize operating reserves below the required minimum or ask our members to implement controlled service interruptions.

A period of conservative operations was issues at midnight CT on Feb. 9. This was followed by an EEA Level 1 at 5 a.m. CT on Monday, Feb. 15.

SPP may require members to use generating units to be available for use without days of advanced notification.

Operating conditions may continue to tighten over the next several days because of this widespread and extreme cold winter weather event, as well as an inadequate supply of natural gas required to power some gas powered electric generation units. SPP is coordinating closely with our members and market participants to respond to high electricity demand and ensure the power grid remains reliable.