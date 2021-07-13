Postseason baseball: Class ‘A’ legion baseball playoff pairings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2021 South Dakota Class ‘A’ Legion baseball season came to a close on Monday, July 12 and with that, came the release of the playoff pairings.

Sioux Falls East claimed the regular season crown with an impressive 15-4 record. They were the lone team with less than five losses in league play.

Brandon Valley finished second overall for the year, with a 14-7 record. Post 131 has already clinched a spot in this year’s state tournament, as they are the host seed.

The playoff format is one round, featuring a best of three game series between the two teams, with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Brandon.

#15 ABERDEEN at #1 SIOUX FALLS EAST

The top-seeded Post 15 East team will host Aberdeen on Friday, July 16 for the first game of the series, with the second game set for Saturday, July 17 and the if necessary game to follow.

Sioux Falls East enters the playoffs having won ten of their last eleven league contests, while Aberdeen has picked up four wins in their last seven games.

The two teams did not meet during the regular season.

#14 STURGIS at #3 SIOUX FALLS WEST

Sturgis will make the cross-state trip to face Sioux Falls West on Friday and Saturday.

Post 15 West has won four of their last five league games, with their lone loss coming on Monday, July 12 to Sioux Falls East.

Sturgis lost four of their first five league games in July, but they were able to finish the season on a high note as they picked up a 12-5 win over Spearfish.

The two teams met twice this season with a double header on June 23 out in Sturgis. Post 15 West earned a double header sweep 14-0 and 13-3.

#13 MITCHELL at #4 RENNER ROYALS

The next first round series features Mitchell and the Renner Royals.

Mitchell has played just three league games since the calendar turned to July. Mitchell won four straight in late June, but have since lost five of their final six games of the year.

The Renner Royals on the other hand, closed out the regular season strong. The Royals won six of their final nine contests to make their push up to fourth in the standings.

The two teams did not cross paths during the regular season.

#12 YANKTON at #5 PIERRE

Pierre will host Yankton in the first round games. The two teams will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16 for game one. Game two will be on Saturday, July 17 at noon, with the third game to follow if necessary.

Yankton struggled out of the gates early as they sat at 3-9 through the first 12 games. Since then, Post 12 has found some more stability as they have gone 4-5 since June 22.

Pierre on the other hand, has done thing the opposite way, for the most part. Post 8 started the year 10-5. They have balanced out a little bit since June 16, as they closed the year 6-4.

Yankton and Pierre have not met this season.

#11 RENNER POST 307 at #6 RAPID CITY POST 22

The next series will feature Renner Post 307 and Rapid City Post 22.

Schedule:



Friday, one game- 7 PM MST.



Saturday, 2 games (if needed). Game 1- 11 AM MST. Game 2 (if needed)- 1:30 PM MST.



Ticket prices: $7 adult

$5 senior and student

12 and under FREE



We will see you at the ballpark! — Post 22 Baseball (@Post22Baseball) July 13, 2021

Post 22 boasts an 11-8 record and they have been on a roll as of late. Rapid City won six of their final eight regular season contests.

Renner Post 307 also closed the year on a hot streak as they won five of their last six games to close out the year.

Post 307 and Post 22 haven’t met this season.

#10 BROOKINGS at #7 HARRISBURG

The sixth series to be played in this year’s class ‘A’ legion baseball playoffs as Harrisburg will host Brookings.

Brookings went on a three game win streak back in late June, but have since then lost three of their final four contests.

Harrisburg has lost three of their past four contests as they closed the year with a double header split on July 7 against Renner.

The two teams met back on June 8 and Harrisburg earned a 7-4 win.

#9 RAPID CITY POST 320 at #8 WATERTOWN

The final series of the class ‘A’ playoffs will feature Watertown Post 17 and Rapid City Post 320.

Watertown finished the season with a 19-13 record and Post 17 closed the year 4-4 in their final eight games.

Post 320 closed the year by winning three of their last four games, including wins over Sturgis and Aberdeen.

The two teams met back on May 7-8 in a three game series. Post 320 lost the first game, but picked up wins in the next two contests.

The playoff games will begin on Friday, July 16 and the first round will conclude on Saturday, July 17.

Stay with KELOLAND Sports for coverage from the postseason baseball.