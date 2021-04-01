Possible 2035 Amtrak expansion skips on South Dakota

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Don’t expect any upgrades for passenger railroad service in South Dakota any time soon.

A possible expansion of Amtrak, the National Railroad Passenger Corporation, would include stops in 47 of the 48 continental United States. The lone state missing — South Dakota.

You can view the proposed plan in the document below. The light blue lines would be new routes created in the next 15 years.

On Wednesday, Amtrak announced a new 15-year plan called “Amtrak Connects US: A Vision to Grow Rail Service Across America.” It was announced shortly after President Joe Biden released details about his American Jobs Plan, which includes investments in infrastructure, economic recovery, climate change and $80 billion assigned for railroad services.

Congress would have to approve President Biden’s plan for the proposed new train routes to be created.

Currently, Amtrak services 500 destinations in 46 states, three Canidana Provinces and Washington D.C. Wyoming and South Dakota are left off the current Amtrak routes, but the new plan would create a new route in Colorado and would include Cheyenne, Wyo.

KELOLAND News has reached out to Amtrak about the plan and if any future development plans would include South Dakota.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted her displeasure with the Amtrak plan, while noting Alaska and Hawaii would also not benefit.