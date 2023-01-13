SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The scene over downtown Sioux Falls was picturesque Friday morning as graceful snowflakes fell through a haze of fog, backlit by golden sunshine.

The issue? No snow was forecasted.

Rather than being the work of mother nature, the snow falling over Sioux Falls was man-made, the result of steam rising from factories — such as Smithfield.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens explained the phenomena in a Facebook post, noting that steam rising from the factories was seeding the fog and low-slung clouds that were blanketing the town, resulting in the light snowfall.

It is not believed that there are actual pork products in the snow.