SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two bills that would protect students from what Governor Kristi Noem calls “political indoctrination” advanced in the South Dakota Legislature this week. While HB 1012 focuses on Critical Race Theory (CRT) in colleges and universities, HB 1337 is focused on elementary and secondary students and keeping indoctrination out of the curriculum.

The bills are similar in language, just applied to different levels of education. In both bills divisive concepts would be defined as the following:

That any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior.

That individuals should be discriminated against or adversely treated.

That an individual’s moral character is inherently determined on the basis of identity.

That an individual based on identity is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, subconsciously or consciously.

That individuals are responsible for the actions committed in the past by members of similar identity backgrounds.

That an individual should feel discomfort, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of one’s identity.

That meritocracy or traits such as hard work ethic are racist or sexist and created to oppress members of other races, or sexes.

That slavery and racism are anything but deviations from America values or failures to live up to America’s founding principles of liberty and equality.

On Fox Business earlier this week, Gov. Noem told the host that procedures are currently in place that would reinforce these bills. In an email sent to KELOLAND News Noem’s communications director, Ian Fury said that schools, universities and school districts would be able to apply their current disciplinary protocols and procedures to the legislation. “The legislation does not create any sort of new disciplinary procedures,” Fury said.

Gov. Noem also told Fox Business that South Dakota is already having issues with these divisive concepts.

“Even in South Dakota we have had issues with some librarians and different staff within, in these schools, that we need to make sure everyone knows exactly what the law says and that we can follow it and it’s a clear procedure going forward,” Noem said on Tuesday.

Fury pointed to one University of South Dakota professor who appeared on a podcast as an example of an educator “repeatedly and publicly” promoting CRT.

“There have been examples of Critical Race Theory and its divisive concepts being promoted in South Dakota, though thankfully not to the same extent as other states,” Fury said.

National conversation shifts to censorship, book banning

As librarians with the Brookings Public Library and members of the Intellectual Freedom Committee of the South Dakota Library Association, Nancy Swenson and Nita Gill are familiar with the long history of book banning and censorship in libraries across the country.

In South Dakota, Swenson and Gill say they don’t see many formal complaints to challenge or ban books. According to both librarians, they sometimes see informal complaints about materials at the library but rarely is a formal complaint filed. In fact, Gill says that when there are national conversations on censorship, they see increased interest in the texts that are being banned.

“When they’re banning or censoring these items, they’re hoping to remove it from the conversation. It’s typically topics that are controversial, and those topics kind of are the same across the years,” Swenson said.

Instead, the librarians say that in their community, they have patrons come in that are interested in having conversations and checking out books on the topic at hand. But both librarians were clear to point out that they do not influence the conversations around the literature being discussed.

“We, in general, just sort of put things out there and it’s up to people whether or not they decide to participate in a program or read the book or watch the movie,” Swenson said.

Recently, a school in Tennessee banned the Holocaust graphic novel, Maus. Gill said that following the incident, the Brookings Public library actually saw an increased interest in the graphic novel, with many people on the waitlist to check the book out. Gill has ordered a new copy for the library as their current copy is worn from frequent use.

In Iowa this week, the Oskaloosa School District passed their “Wit & Wisdom” curriculum after heavy opposition from parents who claimed the material promoted CRT in the classroom due to the texts that were included.

“It is your choice to not consume it, to not read it, not watch it, what have you. But it’s not your choice to infringe on someone else’s freedom to read or watch that material.” Nancy Swenson, Technology Services Librarian at Brookings Public Library

Books are not being banned in South Dakota that either librarian knows of, but in July of 2021 the governor moved to prohibit the Department of Education from applying for federal history and civics grants over concerns of CRT. Specifically, the Executive Order mentions author Ibram X. Kendi and the 1619 Project, a long-form journalistic project consisting of essays, poetry, and photography.

When it comes to divisive concepts, Gill and Swenson make sure to follow policy by the Brookings Public Library Board of Trustees and City of Brookings initiatives on diversity to ensure that the library is representative of the community. The library hosts community discussions, events, and displays for occasions including but not limited to Black History Month, Native American Heritage Month, and Pride.

“We’re not actively trying to offend anyone, but we want to make sure our community is represented in the things that we do, the things that we purchase,” Swenson said.

The librarians were also clear to point out that as a public library, their policies and procedures differ from those of school libraries, but both institutions as a part of the South Dakota Library Association adhere to the ideas represented in the Library Bill of Rights.

The bills in the legislature focus primarily on curriculum and the educators in the classroom, but librarians are also following the legislation to see if or how it will impact the materials they provide.