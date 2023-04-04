BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — A small town in Minnehaha County is home to a new political fight.

On Monday, a political action committee and website were launched against the mayor of Baltic – Deborah McIsaac. Baltic is located in northern Minnehaha County and has a population of roughly 1,200 people.

“This recall effort is the result of numerous examples of malfeasance in office, misconduct in the position, and gross partiality by Mayor McIsaac,” a news release from South Dakotans for Transparent Government said. “Furthermore, the Mayor has demonstrated a clear pattern of bad and biased behavior that puts the residents of Baltic and the progress of the community at significant risk.”

According to the Secretary of State’s office, the PAC, South Dakotans for Transparent Government, was formed in February 2023 by Jamie Ingemansen.

McIsaac’s term as mayor is expected to go until 2026. KELOLAND News reached out to McIsaac for comment but has not heard back.

To recall the mayor, the group is gathering signatures on a petition. State law requires 15% of the registered voters in Baltic to be gathered within 60 days.