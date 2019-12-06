Police watching Walia neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are keeping watch over an area that is home to a number of resources for homeless people in the city alongside businesses.

The Walia Convenience Store near downtown Sioux Falls is coming under fire for selling what neighbors call high-potency alcohol to vulnerable people.

Nearby business owners say the area has a problem with people getting drunk and the criminal behaviors that follow.

A three-year summary of incidents in the neighborhood provided by police shows that most of the police officers initiated their own responses. Officers had noted activity in the neighborhood before any incident was reported by the public.

The map below is the area of crime concern as identified by the Sioux Falls Police.

Over a three-year period, from 2017 to date in 2019, officers initiated 451 of the 672 total responses.

Calls to 911 accounted for 71 responses while a phone call accounted for 147 responses.

The three most frequent neighborhood incidents were disorderly conduct, intoxicated subject and man down.