SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police aren’t sure yet if the two recent homicide victims were targeted or killed in random events, Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said on Tuesday.

Tunis Lomax, 36, was shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a parking lot near 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue.

Police believe Paul Billion, 36, was shot in his residence in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 16, or the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 17. His body was found on Friday, August 19.

Other than both being victims, “We don’t believe there is a relationship outside of that,” Clemens said.

Clemens could not say if the public is any danger.

“I wish I could give you an answer to that. The short answer is I can’t tell you if there is danger to the public or not. We have two different homicides, two different victims,” Clemens said. “From what we’ve been able to dig into, we don’t believe they are related. Outside of that we don’t have a lot of information to share.”

“We haven’t a whole lot of tips come in on (Duluth Street) homicide or the 26th Street one,” Clemens said.

Clemens asked for the public’s help in the investigation.

“There is no piece of information too small,” Clemens said.

“We’re trying to piece together what happened,” Clemens said when asked if there was evidence that someone had broken into Billion’s residence.

The shooting of Lomax was reported quickly after it happened on Aug. 20.

Billion’s death was reported on Friday, Aug. 19 after a relative found him, Clemens said. Police investigated it as an unattended death and called for an autopsy.

Police said Lomax died from a single gunshot but Clemens would not comment on the number of gunshots in the Billion case.

Clemens said some information about the victims could relate to the investigation but “it’s more about trying to find who is responsible.”