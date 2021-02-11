Police say they are investigating murder of woman, 82, in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are investigating the murder of an 82-year-old woman.

Reta McGovern was found dead with a laceration to her throat inside a residence at 821 Flormann St, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, police said in a Feb. 11 news release. An autopsy showed the woman was murdered.

Police were called to the residence at about 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10 on a report of elderly female with a laceration to her throat.

Police said they are working to identify the suspect and the murder happened in the early morning on Feb. 10.

Police are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating any video evidence that would show the suspect in the area in the hours before or after the homicide. The Rapid City Police Department is especially interested in any video that would show anyone on foot in neighborhoods that exist between West Boulevard and 5th Street between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Rapid City Police released this map as an area of interest in the murder investigation.

Anyone with any information or video that may aid police in the investigation should contact Det. Barry Young at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

The investigation into this homicide is being conducted jointly between the RCPD, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.