Police say clearance data tells more about crime incidents in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of crime incidents reported to Sioux Falls Police doesn’t mean all incidents end in arrests or charges, said Sam Clemens, the department’s public information officer.

City officials released crime statistics on Wednesday. Police responded to 125,885 calls in 2019.

Clemens said when police respond to a call they must determine if a crime has been committed and if there is probable cause a person committed that crime before an arrest can be made. Some investigations take weeks or months to develop a suspect and establish probable cause, so there can be a significant time lapse between when the crime occurred and before an arrest is made.

Clemens provided KELOLAND News with clearance data for several crime categories. Clemens said clearance data can help clarify how many incidents lead to arrest or charges. Clearance data is not a full explanation but it does provide additional insight beyond the incident numbers, Clemens said.

Within the 125,885 calls or incidents were 379 aggravated assault incidents and 343 aggravated assault domestics.

There are differences between the number of incidents and the numbers included in clearance data because not all incidents result in an arrest or charges.

Based on clearance data, 428 aggravated assault cases were cleared by arrest, 63 were exceptionally cleared with charges authorized, two were exceptionally cleared with a warrant issued. Three were open with prosecutor return to detective, 16 were open with the prosecutor’s office and two were cleared by arrest with patrol.

Sioux Falls had 860 incidents of simple assault and 1,014 incidents of simple assault domestic in 2019.

Simple assault cases cleared by arrest by detective were 1,208, 134 were exceptionally cleared with charges authorized, three were exceptionally cleared with a warrant issued, 10 were open with prosecutor returning to detective, 41 were open with prosecutor’s office, 28 were cleared by arrest by patrol.

This a list of several crime categories by clearance in Sioux Falls. The list is provided by Sioux Falls Police.

Sioux Falls Police had 98 robbery incidents in 2019. Seventeen robberies were cleared by arrest by detective, three were exceptionally cleared with charges authorized. Two were open at prosecutor’s office and one was cleared by arrest by patrol.

In 2019, 718 burglary incidents were recorded.

One-hundred-thirteen burglaries were cleared by arrest by detective while 53 were exceptionally cleared with charges authorized. Four were open with prosecutor return to detective, 14 were open in the prosecutor’s office and one was cleared by arrest by patrol.

The city had 759 stolen vehicle incidents in 2019.

This is a list of several categories of crimes by clearance in Sioux Falls. List provided by Sioux Falls Police.

One-hundred-sixty-three stolen vehicle cases were cleared by arrest by detective and 22 were exceptionally cleared with charges authorized. One was exceptionally cleared with a warrant issued and eight were open with the prosecutor’s office.

Six-hundred and seventy-one fraud incidents were recorded in 2019.

Fifty-one fraud cases were cleared by arrest by detective while 80 were exceptionally cleared with charges authorized. Twenty-two are open with the prosecutor’s office and one was cleared by arrest with patrol.

There were 131 embezzlement incidents in 2019.

Ten embezzlement cases were cleared by arrest by detective. Seventeen were exceptionally cleared by arrest with charges authorized and six were open at prosecutor’s office.

There were 1,621 vandalism incidents in 2019.

Police cleared 327 vandalism by arrest by detective, 102 were exceptionally cleared with charges authorized. Two were exceptionally cleared with warrant issued. Five were open with prosecutor return to detective, 22 were open with prosecutor’s office and four were cleared by arrest with patrol.

Police had 31 arson investigations in 2019.

Six arson cases were cleared by arrest by detective, three were exceptionally cleared with charges authorized and one is open with prosecutor’s office.

The statistics released by Sioux Falls Police on Wednesday did not include a separate category for theft.

Clearance data provided by Clemens included a theft category. Sioux falls Police had 1,014 theft cases cleared by arrest by detective and 720 cases exceptionally cleared with charges authorized. Eleven cases are open with prosecutor return to detective. One-hundred-fifty are open with the prosecutor’s office and six were cleared with arrest by patrol.