Thousands of doses of drugs removed from S.F. community so far this year, Police Chief, Mayor say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The voter-approved legal use of marijuana in South Dakota has created a learning process for the Sioux Falls Police Department, the police chief Matt Burns and Mayor Paul TenHaken said during today’s news conference on drug crime.

“It will be a year of learning,” TenHaken said of dealing with expected changes in the marijuana laws.

Burns agreed with the mayor. The police department will work with the local state’s attorney and others on the change in the legal use of marijuana, Burns said.

Police seized 135.52 pounds of marijuana through the end of November and had made 1,399 arrests for possession of marijuana/THC.

While the city and its police department will need to adjust to expected changes with the legality of marijuana, they remain committed to the work on drug crime, the two officials said.

The goal of the city’s drug task force and the city’s narcotics task force is to remove illegal drugs from circulation and hold those who deal and use drugs accountable, Burns said.

Through the end of November, the police have seized significant amounts of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, Burns said.

The department seized 54.44 pounds of methamphetamine, 279.01 grams of heroin and 308.12 grams of fentanyl to date. Those amounts rank in the top of the department’s history, Burns said.

Specifically for fentanyl, “That’s tens of thousands, tens of thousands, of potential fatal doses that this team has taken off the streets, out of circulation and potentially in schools,” Burns said.

While high numbers have already been set for seizures of those three drugs, Burns said there has been a decline of one-third in drug deaths and overdoses through the end of November

The national trend is an increase in drug deaths and overdoses, Burns said.

The statistics tell a story of the work of drug crime and drug in Sioux Falls, Burns said.

Police have conducted 126 search warrants, 479 total operations, seized 57 firearms and more than $240,000 all related to drugs, Burns said.

City of Sioux Falls graphic. Drug crime numbers presented on Dec. 10. Numbers are through the end of November.

The coronavirus pandemic has had an impact in drug crimes in the city, Burns and TenHaken said.

Criminals are opportunists and the pandemic has given some criminals more opportunities, Burns said.

The news conference was held the day after a 16-year-old died from a gunshot in Sioux Falls.

Burns said the incident and other youth crime and victims “sickens” him.

Youth crime continues to be a challenge, Burns and TenHaken said.

“It’s one reason I’m bullish on mentoring,” TenHaken said.

Mentors are needed to help with youth who may have experienced failed parenting or failed environments, TenHaken said.

The police force has been preparing and is ready to meet the continued challenges from the pandemic, youth crime and drugs, Burns said.

The addition of a planned public safety training center will ensure that local police officers are among the best trained in the nation, they said.

The additional police department unit in the eastern side of the city is a prototype for the future and will strengthen response time in the city, Burns said.

The addition of remote training in a cooperative agreement with the state means more officers could receive certification sooner than before, Burns said.

Local officers had limited access to three on-site trainings held each year in Pierre which meant it took longer to fill positions in the city, Burns said.

A full crime report will be presented in February.