SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday.

Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city clerk’s office. It reported raising $93,825 and spending $83,797.57. You can view all the documents at this link.

POET, a biofuel company, gave $25,000, while JDS Industries also gave $25,000. Cellular Only 41st and Elgethun Capital each gave $10,000 and GL Management gave $5,000.

Todd Broin, brother of POET CEO Jeff Broin who owns a home in a gated, luxury-housing development less than two miles from the site Wholestone Foods wants to build its pork plant, gave $10,000.

The petition started in response to Wholestone Farms, which announced in 2021 it purchased 175 acres in Sioux Falls near Interstate 229 and Benson Road for a hog processing plant.

In response to the looming vote, Luke Minion, CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms, announced construction for a “custom slaughterhouse” would start with an aim to be operational before the November vote.

Smart Growth Sioux Falls member and legal counsel Brendan Johnson spoke at Tuesday night’s city council meeting during public input and asked city leaders to issue a moratorium on meat- processing facilities until the November vote. No action was taken on Johnson’s request.

Smart Growth Sioux Falls formed its municipal ballot question committee in April. Specifically, the ballot measure wants to amend zoning ordinances for Sioux Falls so “no new slaughterhouse may be constructed, or be permitted to operate, within the city limits.” The second section says it would not apply to any existing slaughterhouses already operating in Sioux Falls and it would not prevent them from expanding.