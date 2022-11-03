SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The latest campaign finance reports published by the city clerk’s office show biofuel company POET gave more than $1 million to Smart Growth Sioux Falls in its campaign to ban new slaughterhouses from being built in city limits.

POET CEO Jeff Broin owns a home in a gated, luxury-house development less than two miles from the site where Wholestone Farms has built a butcher shop and plans to expand to a facility to harvest 3 million hogs annually.

Campaign finance reports show Smart Growth reported more than $1.1 million in total income and spent $1.1 million for an ending balance of $29,604. Smart Growth reported spending $1,120,750 on advertising in the latest filing.

Skogen Inc also gave $10,000. In previous fillings, POET gave $25,000, while JDS Industries also gave $25,000.

Sioux Falls Open for Business reported a total income of $298,841 to add to a previous balance of $132,211. The group reported spending $323,449 mostly on advertising.

South Dakota Pork gave $175,000 to Sioux Falls Open for Business, while the Iowa Pork Producers gave $50,000 and the Minnesota Pork Producers gave $50,000.

Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.

Proponents say slaughterhouse’s impact on the city will be negative and want to see them operate outside of the city limits.

Opponents to the initiated measure have said the ban would hurt future businesses from coming to Sioux Falls and harm the agriculture industry and other industries in the area.