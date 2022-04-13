MORGANTOWN, W.V. (KELO) — Former USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit was named the head coach at West Virginia nearly two weeks ago, though it was a challenge to leave Vermillion.

Plitzuweit coached for six years at USD and she racked up an impressive 158-36 overall record. She also won three Summit League Coach of the Year awards.

Despite the success, Plitzuweit loved Vermillion because of the people, which is one thing she says that Morgantown has in common with USD.

“The people here are wired the same way and so there was a connection for us that was very instant and very natural and authentic and so that’s something that is still all about people,” Plitzuweit said. “We have some really incredible things and that’s great, but things don’t make you happy and they don’t keep you happy. It’s the people that you’re with on the daily basis.”

While there was plenty of excitement to coach for West Virginia, the decision to leave South Dakota was quite a challenge.

“It was really hard, because the people have been incredible. I think our players, the individuals at USD compete at a very high level, but they care at a very high level,” Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Then you have the administration, the university personnel, your fans, your friends and leaving that community and then leaving our son at the same time. All of that is really, really challenging and very emotional.”

Plitzuweit was able to bring her entire coaching staff with her to West Virginia.

The addition of Jason Jeschke, Aaron Horn and Ariel Braker will help coach Plitzuweit build their brand in West Virginia.

“The good part for us is that we don’t have to figure out what that is and what that looks like. We’re able to just jump right in and say, ‘okay this is your strength, you have to go take care of that. Here’s what you need to focus on at this point and time,” Plitzuweit said. “Or without it even being said, it kind of just gets done.”

The Mountaineers program has seen plenty of success in the past, but now coach Plitzuweit and company are looking to add their mark to the program.

“We have a lot to do in reestablishing a program, that is a really good program, a very good program, but to now add a different twist to it, is something that it’s really important we’re on the same page,” Plitzuweit said.