Playoff Push: 11B and 9-Man Postseason Brackets Released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 11B and 9-man football seasons have come to a close as the first round of the playoffs begin on Thursday, October 21.
Here is a look at the 2021 playoff matchups:
CLASS 11B
|#1 Winner vs. #16 Clark/Willow Lake
|#2 Sioux Valley vs. #15 Deuel
|#3 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton vs. #14 TBA
|#4 Groton Area vs. #13 TBA
|#5 TBA vs. #12 Redfield
|#6 TBA vs. #11 Hot Springs
|#7 TBA vs. #10 McCook Central/Montrose
|#8 TBA vs. #9 TBA
11B is not yet official, which means it is subject to change.
CLASS 9AA
|#1 Hanson vs. #16 Elkton-Lake Benton
|#2 Parkston vs. #15 Bon Homme
|#3 Ipswich vs. #14 Lemmon/McIntosh
|#4 Lyman vs. #13 Stanley County
|#5 Timber Lake vs. #12 Leola/Frederick Area
|#6 Florence/Henry vs. #11 Canistota/Freeman
|#7 Hamlin vs. #10 Garretson
|#8 Chester Area vs. #9 Platte-Geddes
Below is the bracket for 9AA:
CLASS 9A
|#1 Herreid/Selby Area vs. #16 Northwestern
|#2 Howard vs. #15 Kimball/White Lake
|#3 Wall vs. #14 North Central
|#4 De Smet vs. #13 Britton-Hecla
|#5 Warner vs. #12 Phillip
|#6 Gregory vs. #11 Burke
|#7 Wolsey-Wessington vs. #10 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland
|#8 Kadoka Area vs. #9 Castlewood
Below is the 9A bracket:
CLASS 9B
|#1 Avon vs. #16 Estelline/Hendricks
|#2 Faulkton Area vs. #15 Colome
|#3 Potter County vs. #14 Jones County
|#4 Gayville-Volin vs. #13 Langford Area
|#5 Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. #12 Corsica-Stickney
|#6 Hitchcock-Tulare vs. #11 Faith
|#7 Harding County/Bison vs. #10 New Underwood
|#8 Alcester-Hudson vs. #9 Sully Buttes
Below is the 9B bracket: