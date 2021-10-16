Playoff Push: 11B and 9-Man Postseason Brackets Released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 11B and 9-man football seasons have come to a close as the first round of the playoffs begin on Thursday, October 21.

Here is a look at the 2021 playoff matchups:

CLASS 11B

#1 Winner vs. #16 Clark/Willow Lake #2 Sioux Valley vs. #15 Deuel #3 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton vs. #14 TBA #4 Groton Area vs. #13 TBA #5 TBA vs. #12 Redfield #6 TBA vs. #11 Hot Springs #7 TBA vs. #10 McCook Central/Montrose #8 TBA vs. #9 TBA 11B Playoff Matchups

11B is not yet official, which means it is subject to change.

CLASS 9AA

#1 Hanson vs. #16 Elkton-Lake Benton #2 Parkston vs. #15 Bon Homme #3 Ipswich vs. #14 Lemmon/McIntosh #4 Lyman vs. #13 Stanley County #5 Timber Lake vs. #12 Leola/Frederick Area #6 Florence/Henry vs. #11 Canistota/Freeman #7 Hamlin vs. #10 Garretson #8 Chester Area vs. #9 Platte-Geddes 9AA Playoff Matchups

Below is the bracket for 9AA:

Courtesy SDHSAA

CLASS 9A

#1 Herreid/Selby Area vs. #16 Northwestern #2 Howard vs. #15 Kimball/White Lake #3 Wall vs. #14 North Central #4 De Smet vs. #13 Britton-Hecla #5 Warner vs. #12 Phillip #6 Gregory vs. #11 Burke #7 Wolsey-Wessington vs. #10 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland #8 Kadoka Area vs. #9 Castlewood 9A Playoff Matchups

Below is the 9A bracket:

CLASS 9B

#1 Avon vs. #16 Estelline/Hendricks #2 Faulkton Area vs. #15 Colome #3 Potter County vs. #14 Jones County #4 Gayville-Volin vs. #13 Langford Area #5 Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. #12 Corsica-Stickney #6 Hitchcock-Tulare vs. #11 Faith #7 Harding County/Bison vs. #10 New Underwood #8 Alcester-Hudson vs. #9 Sully Buttes 9B Playoff Matchups

Below is the 9B bracket: