Playoff Push: 11B and 9-Man Postseason Brackets Released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 11B and 9-man football seasons have come to a close as the first round of the playoffs begin on Thursday, October 21.

Here is a look at the 2021 playoff matchups:

CLASS 11B

#1 Winner vs. #16 Clark/Willow Lake
#2 Sioux Valley vs. #15 Deuel
#3 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton vs. #14 TBA
#4 Groton Area vs. #13 TBA
#5 TBA vs. #12 Redfield
#6 TBA vs. #11 Hot Springs
#7 TBA vs. #10 McCook Central/Montrose
#8 TBA vs. #9 TBA
11B Playoff Matchups

11B is not yet official, which means it is subject to change.

CLASS 9AA

#1 Hanson vs. #16 Elkton-Lake Benton
#2 Parkston vs. #15 Bon Homme
#3 Ipswich vs. #14 Lemmon/McIntosh
#4 Lyman vs. #13 Stanley County
#5 Timber Lake vs. #12 Leola/Frederick Area
#6 Florence/Henry vs. #11 Canistota/Freeman
#7 Hamlin vs. #10 Garretson
#8 Chester Area vs. #9 Platte-Geddes
9AA Playoff Matchups

Below is the bracket for 9AA:

Courtesy SDHSAA

CLASS 9A

#1 Herreid/Selby Area vs. #16 Northwestern
#2 Howard vs. #15 Kimball/White Lake
#3 Wall vs. #14 North Central
#4 De Smet vs. #13 Britton-Hecla
#5 Warner vs. #12 Phillip
#6 Gregory vs. #11 Burke
#7 Wolsey-Wessington vs. #10 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland
#8 Kadoka Area vs. #9 Castlewood
9A Playoff Matchups

Below is the 9A bracket:

CLASS 9B

#1 Avon vs. #16 Estelline/Hendricks
#2 Faulkton Area vs. #15 Colome
#3 Potter County vs. #14 Jones County
#4 Gayville-Volin vs. #13 Langford Area
#5 Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. #12 Corsica-Stickney
#6 Hitchcock-Tulare vs. #11 Faith
#7 Harding County/Bison vs. #10 New Underwood
#8 Alcester-Hudson vs. #9 Sully Buttes
9B Playoff Matchups

Below is the 9B bracket:

