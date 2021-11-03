Playoff Picture: Breaking down the football semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The semifinals are here! 28 teams will take to the field on Friday, November 5 across the state.

Home Semifinal Games

14 games will be played across the state and here’s a preview of all the games.

CLASS 11AAA

The 11AAA quarterfinals were highlighted by a pair of small upsets, as fifth-seeded Lincoln avenged their regular season finale loss to Washington with a 45-24 win.

Sixth-seeded O’Gorman pushed its win streak to five as they knocked off #3 Roosevelt 42-28.

Top-seeded Harrisburg rolled past Rapid City Stevens 50-9, while Brandon Valley pulled away in the second half for a 24-9 win over Jefferson, setting up a pair of intriguing semifinal matchups.

#1 HARRISBURG vs. #5 LINCOLN

It’ll be a president’s bowl rematch as Harrisburg meets Lincoln in the semifinals.

The Tigers are looking to get back to the DakotaDome following last years runner-up finish. Harrisburg has created pressure on their opponents all season long, thanks to an offense that’s scoring nearly 45 points per contest.

Lincoln is back in the semifinals for the second consecutive season and they’re looking to return to the dome for the first time in seven years.

The Patriots were impressive on all phases in their win this past week over Washington. Sophomore quarterback, Tate Schafer threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

The two teams met back in early September with the Tigers earning a 35-27 victory.

#2 BRANDON VALLEY vs. O’GORMAN

The other 11AAA semifinal will feature the past two state champions as the defending champ Brandon Valley hosts O’Gorman.

The Lynx got back into the win column with a 23-9 win over Jefferson in the quarterfinals. Brandon Valley collected three sacks and Max VanWesten intercepted two passes in the Lynx victory.

Their semifinal opponent, O’Gorman on the other hand was led by their offense. Quarterback Bennett Dannenbring was all over the field as he threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for two more scores.

The Knights and Lynx met on September 17 with Brandon Valley earning the 13-10 win.

CLASS 11AA

Tea Area continued its undefeated season with a dominant 57-10 win over Sturgis. They’ll draw Yankton in the semifinals. The Bucks jumped out to a commanding lead over Mitchell as they advanced by final of 42-21.

On the other side of the bracket, seventh-seeded Aberdeen Central went into Brookings and upset the second-seeded Bobcats, 42-34. That paved the way for four-time defending champion Pierre to host the semifinals, as the Governors rolled to a 38-9 victory over Watertown.

#1 TEA AREA vs. #4 YANKTON

Tea Area and Yankton will meet for the very first time when they clash in the 11AA semifinals on Friday.

The Titans are 10-0 on the year and have been dominant all season long in their first year in 11AA. They’re averaging 46 points per game and their average margin of victory this year has come by 35 points.

Yankton enters the semifinals with a 6-4 overall record. The Bucks are averaging nearly 35 points per game, while holding opponents to 18 points per contest.

Yankton has dropped both its games against teams with winning records, while Tea Area has played just 1 team above 500, but like they’ve done all season long, dominated that game as they rolled Brookings 47-21 in their season opener.

# 7 ABERDEEN CENTRAL vs. #3 PIERRE

It’ll be the four-time defending 11AA champs Pierre, hosting 7-seed Aberdeen Central.

This semifinal will be a rematch of an October 15th tilt in which the Govs beat the Golden Eagles in a shootout, 52-35 in Aberdeen.

This one could very well follow a similar theme with the game featuring two of the state’s best quarterbacks in Pierre’s Lincoln Keinholz and Aberdeen Central’s Sam Rohlfs.

Keinholz leads a Governor offense that’s averaging 36 points per contest while Rohlfs and company just put up 42 points on a Brookings’ defense which had been holding opponents to less than 17 points per game prior to Thursday nights loss.

CLASS 11A

Top-seeded Madison remained unbeaten on the season with a 35-14 win over Sioux Falls Christian and they’ll meet fourth seeded Dell Rapids who is fresh off their narrow 19-15 win over West Central.

On the other side of the bracket, it was Milbank picking up the defensive win over Canton, 6-0 and they’ll get to play Vermillion in the semifinals as the Tanagers earned a 21-7 win over Tri-Valley.

#1 MADISON vs. #4 DELL RAPIDS

Madison and Dell Rapids will meet in a rematch of their week eight contest. The Bulldogs cruised to a 35-7 win in the game, but the Quarriers have rattled off three straight wins since.

Friday’s game will feature two of the top quarterbacks in the 11A including Madison’s Nate Ricke and Dell Rapids’ Austin Henry.

Both teams are scoring 29 points or more this season meaning this game could very well be a high scoring affair.

Neither team has reached the state championship in the past two seasons.

#7 MILBANK vs. #3 VERMILLION

Vermillion and Milbank will cross paths for the first time this season as the Bulldogs make the long trip south to Vermillion.

Both teams are hoping to snap a state championship appearance drought. Milbank hasn’t been to the DakotaDome in 12 years, while the Tanagers are looking to reach the title game for the first time since 1999.

Milbank owns the second best scoring defense in 11A and they’re looking to ride the momentum of their quarterfinal shutout into the semis. Vermillion’s defense is fresh off a seven point performance against Tri-Valley.

The battle of these two defense will be key in this one.

CLASS 11B

Winner is the lone unbeaten in 11B and they kept it that way powering past McCook Central/Montrose 66-28. The Warriors will now meet Elk Point-Jefferson who is fresh off a 42 point win over Wagner.

On the other side of the bracket, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan picked up the upset victory over Sioux Valley, 21-8. They’ll meet Beresford who continued their cinderella run with a 7-6, overtime win over Aberdeen Roncalli.

#5 ELK POINT-JEFFERSON vs. #1 WINNER

Winner has scored 126 points in their two playoff wins and they’ll look to carry that offensive success into their matchup against Elk Point-Jefferson.

The Huskies have been no slouch on offense as well. They’ve put up 104 points in a pair of playoff wins. However, the Huskies will have their hand full as they face Winner’s second best scoring defense that is allowing just 8 points per contest.

The key will be the ground game in this matchup as the Warriors have leaned heavily on their rushing attack.

Friday’s semifinal matchup will be the first time the two teams have met this season.

#13 BERESFORD vs. #7 BRIDGEWATER-EMERY/ETHAN

It’ll be a week six rematch as Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan hosts Beresford.

The Seahawks are searching their fifth straight state championship appearance, while Beresford is in pursuit of their first DakotaDome appearance in the 34 seasons.

The Watchdogs have played underdog, upsetting number three Mount Vernon/Plankinton and number six Aberdeen Roncalli.

The Seahawks are coming off their own upset win picking up a 21-8 victory over second seeded Sioux Valley.

The key to this game will be time of possession. The Seahawks dominated the ball in their quarterfinal win, so the challenge for the Watchdogs will figuring out how to keep that Seahawk offense on the sideline.

CLASS 9AA

Defending 9AA champion, Platte-Geddes outlasted Hanson 26-24 in overtime. The Black Panthers stopped the Beavers two-point try to hold on for the victory and keep their hopes of repeating in 9AA alive.

They’ll face Timber Lake in the semifinals. The Panthers punched their ticket to the semis behind a 43 yard touchdown. Kedrick Martin hit Hank Kraft with 5 seconds left to stun Lyman.

On other side of the bracket, Parkston avenged a regular season loss as they eliminated Garretson, while three-time defending 9A champion, Canistota/Freeman, who moved up to 9AA this year, shutout 3-seed Ipswich, 14-0.

#9 PLATTE-GEDDES vs. #5 TIMBER LAKE

Defending 9A champion, Platte-Geddes is a win away from making it back to the DakotaDome for a second straight season.

The Black Panthers have picked up back-to-back impressive road wins over Chester Area and Hanson to get to the semifinals.

Platte-Geddes averaged nearly 30 points per game during the regular season and in their two postseason contests, they’re averaging just a tick better at 31.

They’ll go against a Timber Lake defense that’s holding opponents to less than 10 points per night.

On the other side of the ball, Timber Lake’s offense is averaging nearly 40 points per game, though their two lowest offensive outputs have come in their two playoff wins for an average of 18 points

#11 CANISTOTA/FREEMAN vs. #2 PARKSTON

The other semifinal will pit second-seeded Parkston against 11-seed Canistota/Freeman.

The Pride are seeking their fourth straight state championship after winning the last three 9A titles.

They’ve knocked off Florence/Henry and Ipswich to get to the semifinals, with both wins coming on the road. Canistota/Freeman’s defense hasn’t been quite as stout as years past, though they may be finding their form, as they’ve given up just 52 points in their last three contests and didn’t give up a point in the quarterfinals.

They’ll look to contain a Parkston offense that averages nearly 36 points per game. The Trojans have been held under 20 points just once, and that came all the way back in their season opener against Hanson.

CLASS 9A

All the top seeds moved on, as the semifinals will feature four undefeated teams.

Herreid/Selby Area pulled away from Castlewood in the quarterfinals, setting up a semifinal tilt with De Smet, who knocked off last year’s 9A runner-ups, Warner 32-16.

On the other side of the bracket, Howard continued its roll as the Tigers pounded Wolsey-Wessington 46-6. Up next they’ll get the Wall Eagles who built an early 19 point halftime lead against Gregory in their 34-20 victory.

#4 DE SMET vs. #1 HERREID/SELBY AREA

The first 9A semifinal will pit the top seed in the class Herreid/Selby Area against the team that finished tied atop the final prep media poll, De Smet.

The Wolverines will look to get back to the state title for the second time in three years. They’re 11-0 on the season and have a pair of wins over 9B semifinalist Potter county and 9AA semifinalists, while De Smet enters 10-0, with a victory over 9B semifinalist Dell Rapids St. Mary to their name.

Friday’s semifinal will feature the class’s two highest scoring offenses. The Wolverines are averaging nearly 53 points per contest, while De Smet is scoring nearly 47, but the Bulldogs bring in the top scoring defense in 9A, giving up just a tick over seven points per game. Herreid’s defense is pretty stout too, limiting opponents to less than 15 points per contest.

#3 WALL vs. #2 HOWARD

It’ll be a matchup of 10-0 teams in the other semifinal as Howard hosts Wall.

The Tigers may have the most impressive resume of any 9-man team. They own wins over Canistota/Freeman, Chester Area, Garretson, and Hanson and their closest matchup all season long was an 18 point win over Chester Area.

But Wall has been equally as dominant. Other than its 13 point win over Gregory in their opener and a 14 point victory over the Gorillas in the playoffs, they’ve won every other game by at least 26 points.

Both teams are very similar as Howard is scoring nearly 44 points per game, while giving up less than 10, while Wall averages nearly 45 points on offense, while limiting opponents to less than 9 points per contest.

CLASS 9B

Three of the four top seeds advanced as the only road team to win on Thursday was fifth-seeded, Dell Rapids St. Mary. The Cardinals avenged a season opening loss to Gayville-Volin, 42-22.

They’ll face top-seed and undefeated Avon who pulled away from Alcester-Hudson on Thursday to punch its ticket to the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket, Faulkton Area advanced with a 48-22 victory over Harding County/Bison, while Potter County impressed in their quarterfinal matchup, 48-6 over Hitchcock-Tulare.

#5 DELL RAPIDS ST. MARY vs. #1 AVON

Avon enters the semifinals as the lone unbeaten team in 9B and will look for its second win of the season over Dell Rapids St. Mary.

The Pirates and Cardinals met back on September 3rd, with Avon cruising to a 48-14 victory.

The Pirates have scored at least 30 points in every game this season and have put up nearly 51 points per game.

After a 1-2 start to the year, Dell Rapids St. Mary is starting to find its form. The Cardinals have won five of their last six games, with that lone loss coming to 9A semifinalist De Smet.

The Cardinals defense has led the way since that loss to Avon, giving up just 70 total points in their last six games, with 34 of those came in that loss against De Smet.

#3 POTTER COUNTY vs. #2 FAULKTON AREA

The other semifinal will be a rematch of a season opening game between Faulkton Area and Potter County. The Trojans knocked off the Battlers on the road 36-18 back on August 20th.

Faulkton Area brings 9B’s top scoring defense into the matchup, giving up less than 16 points per game.

They’ll look to slow down the second highest scoring offense in 9B as Potter County is averaging 41.6 points per game.

The 18 points Faulkton Area held the Battlers to, is Potter County’s second lowest scoring output of the season. The Battlers defense is solid as well, ranking 3rd among 9B teams and they’ll look to slow down a Trojans offense that’s been held under 20 points just twice this season, once to Warner and the other to Ipswich.