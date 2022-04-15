SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The playing surface at Sioux Falls Stadium is changing.

The old natural grass infield has been torn out and stripped down 24 inches as crews will soon be installing new artificial turf for the infield, foul ball territory and bullpens.

Duell Higbe, Vice President of Baseball and Stadium Operations for the Sioux Falls Canaries, said the changes at the ballpark are part of the Canaries’ new ownership group’s vision. True North Sports LLC bought the Canaries a year ago and has already installed a $500,000 videoboard.

Higbe, who has worked for the Canaries since 2013, said the natural grass infield has been worn down by more than just Canaries’ baseball games.

“We’ve held concerts, flag football and college games in the spring and the fall,” Higbe said. “The field has not had time to heal and recover over the last five, six years so it’s just been beaten up.”

Mammoth Sports Construction, which is also installing field turf at 18 fields at the Sanford Sports Complex, is hoping to complete a 9-week process in five or six weeks. The goal is to have the new playing infield surface ready for the Canaries’ home-opener on May 20. The outfield will remain natural grass.

“Typically, a natural grass field needs to be completely stripped, regraded, and laser-leveled every 10 years,” Higbe said. “It’s been probably twice that at least since any major repairs have been done.”

According to Higbe, players in the American Association of Professional Baseball league didn’t want to play for the Canaries because of the beat up grass infield. Higbe said True North Sports LLC is covering the costs for the new turf, which is more than $100,000.

“It’s made it really challenging to get players here,” Higbe said about the old infield. “Especially here in South Dakota, it gets really hot in the summer, the sun is shining and it’s windy so that dries the field out really, really fast, you couldn’t keep enough water on it.”

Water won’t be a concern as new drainage is being installed as well on the turf infield.

“Consistency is the No. 1 thing. Mother Nature doesn’t really affect it,” Higbe said. “Pretty much every stadium in our league is reasonably new, or has a far greater playing surface. And again, it’s held us back a lot with acquiring talent so that’ll be a perk this year.”

Sioux Falls Stadium sits on quartz rock, which Higbe compared to a concrete parking lot. Crews will install a drainage system before putting a sub-base of sand and then turf is installed over that.

New seats, playground and in-house chef

In addition to the changes on the playing surface at Sioux Falls Stadium, nicknamed The Birdcage for Canaries games, more new additions are coming for the 50 home games.

Padded seating will be installed in the four sections directly behind home plate from dugout to dugout along with wait service to those seats.

“One of the bigger things we’re doing is we’re taking concessions in house so we have full control over that with pricing, menus and offerings,” Higbe said. “We got a very experienced chef that’s creating all these menus for not only the sweets, but our party decks.”

Jess Blodgett, owner of the food truck Bite Me Mobile Bistro, is the new executive chef for the canaries.

“The goal of the food is to be a destination piece,” Higbe said. “You’re going to want to come out here hungry to get some of the Canaries offerings this summer.”

A new $27,000 kids playground area and bounce house is also being installed along with an inflatable pitch speed machine and upgrades to right field and third base bars.

To learn more about the 2022 Canaries’ home schedule and promotions, view the team’s website.