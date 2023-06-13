SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction to replace South Dakota’s longest bridge could start next year.

Since 2016, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has been studying how to replace the bridges that go across the Missouri River. According to SDDOT planning squad leader Steve Gramm, most of the state’s bridges over the Missouri River were built around the same time in reaction to the dams built on the river.

“When they’re all built at the same time, they all start deteriorating at the same sort of time and need to be replaced at the same time,” Gramm told KELOLAND News. “The department can’t necessarily afford to replace them all at the same time so we kind of set up a master plan for how we’re going to replace those Missouri River bridges.”

Construction of a new bridge from Fort Pierre to Pierre is in its third year and the total project is expected to be completed by 2025. Last month, the federally required Environmental Assessment was completed for the Platte-Winner bridge and public comments are being received on that study until July 7.

In addition, the DOT will be holding public meetings in Winner on Tuesday, June 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and in Platte on Wednesday, June 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

“We invite the public to come join those meetings and learn more about the project and give us comments on those projects,” Gramm said. “If no real roadblocks come up in this period of comments, we’re hoping we’ll start work sometime in 2024. The general public probably won’t see a lot of road or bridge work starting until about 2025.”

Rendering from SDDOT.

First opened to traffic in 1966, the Platte-Winner bridge stretches 5,655 feet long and is 28-foot wide with two 12-foot wide travel lanes for traffic. Gramm said two of the most common questions about the project are about making the new bridge wider and what will happen to the old bridge.

The 79-page main Environmental Assessment said the “Refined North Skew Alternative” is the recommended alternative with a 36-foot wide bridge deck allowing for 6-foot wide shoulders, an increase of 4-feet from the current 2-foot shoulders.

The Environmental Assessment also recommends demolition of the existing bridge after the new bridge is completed.

Gramm pointed to better materials and better design will allow a new Platte-Winner bridge to have a design lifespan of 100 years.

“Time has caused probably the most damage,” Gramm said about the current bridge. “Technology has changed a little bit on construction techniques and we’ve learned some things from observing the existing bridge over the last nearly 70 years.”

Gramm said the current road and bridge splits the Snake Creek state park and DOT has worked closely with the Game, Fish and Parks Department to mitigate the impacts of a new bridge.

Snake Creek is 695 acres and the new bridge would impact 8.6 acres of open space, a majority that is currently open space not actively used except for a one acre sanitary dump/water station. A new sanitary dump/water station would be reconstructed and operational during construction.