Platte-Geddes outlasts Canistota/Freeman in defensive battle, claims second straight 9AA title

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Platte-Geddes scored the games final 14 points to win their second straight 9AA State Championship, 14-8 over Canistota/Freeman.

Your 2021 9AA State Champion Platte-Geddes Black Panthers. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/NX8Btnjm8K — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) November 12, 2021

The Pride scored the first touchdown of the game as Tage Ortman ran in a 13 yard touchdown. The two point conversion was good giving Canistota/Freeman an 8-0 lead.

Platte-Geddes answered late in the second quarter. A 14 play, 6 minute and 18 second drive was capped off by a one yard Grayson Hanson touchdown run. The conversion was no good, meaning Canistota/Freeman still owned a 8-6, halftime lead.

That score held up until late in the fourth quarter.

The Black Panthers were able to drive 49 yards in seven plays, taking just over three minutes off the clock to score six more. Dawson Hoffman connected with Aiden Bultje for the score.

Platte-Geddes led 14-8, with 3:33 to play.

On the Pride’s ensuing drive, they picked up one first down, but a fourth down incompletion led to a turnover on downs and Platte-Geddes would run out the clock from there.

The Black Panthers had won back-to-back 9AA State Championships.

Grayson Hanson is the Joe Robbie MVP. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) November 12, 2021

Platte-Geddes’ Grayson Hanson was named the MVP of the game. He was 5-7 for 77 yards passing, while also rushing for 83 yards and a score. He also hauled in two catches for 43 yards.

Black Panther quarterback Dawson Hoffman was also impressive. He was 5-7 for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Isiah Robertson led the way for Canistota/Freeman on the ground. He rushed for 58 yards. Tye Merrill hauled in six catches through the air for 41 yards.

Quarterback Tage Ortman was 9-18 for 56 yards and three interceptions. He rushed for 34 yards and the Pride’s lone touchdown.

Platte-Geddes outrushed Canistota/Freeman 154-114, but the biggest difference came through the air. The Black Panthers threw for 174 yards to the Pride’s 56.

The halftime adjustments were key as Platte-Geddes seemed to be on the field a long time in the second half. They had a significant advantage in the time of possession, 28:45-19:15.