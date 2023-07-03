SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you’re planning on attending the Sioux Falls Independence Day Celebration, here’s all you need to know before going.

A 5K run in Fawick Park kicks off the day at 8 a.m. Runners must check in at 7:30 a.m. to receive their t-shirts. People are still able to run or walk along the race path if they haven’t registered, they won’t get a shirt. The path follows the Big Sioux River and circles back around to Fawick Park.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. along Phillips Ave from 13th and 6th Street. Phillips Avenue will close at 9:40 a.m. and all streets from 13th Street to 6th Street will also be closed during the duration of the parade. The blocks of First Avenue, 12th and 13th Street will close at 8:15 for parade staging.

After the parade, lunch will be served at the Levitt Shell for the first 3,000 people. Mogen’s Hero, a 50s and 60s rock band, will take the Levitt stage at noon.

Sioux Falls Fireworks is hosting a fireworks display at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on the evening of the Fourth. Food trucks and entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. with the fireworks starting at 10 p.m. The event is free admission. The Vanguard Flyover is set for 8:30 p.m. with the presentation of colors and American Legion flag retirement ceremony to follow right after.

Downtown businesses celebrating Independence Day:

CH Patisserie is open from 9-2 on Tuesday and will be featuring their 4th of July croissant.

Blarney Stone Pub is opening an hour early at 10 a.m. to accommodate the parade crowds.

Featured on their summer menu is the Star-Spangled Burger and Freedom Pop mixed drink.

Downtown Businesses that are open:

Terra Shepherd, 11-4 p.m.

Children’s Play Toys 10-2 p.m.

Woodgrain Brewing Company, 3-8 p.m.

Washington Pavilion, 10-5 p.m.

Downtown businesses that are closed:

Laurie Belles Boutique

Primp Boutique

MK Threads

Zandbroz Variety

Phillips Avenue Diner

Cookie Jar Eatery

Vishnu Bunny

Coffea

Chelsea’s Boutique

Mint + Basil

Josiah’s Coffeehouse

PAve