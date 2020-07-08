Planning for in and out for back to school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back to school will look different this year, even if it is back in school.

“We could start on Aug. 15 and that night the board of health could tell us we have 15 (coronavirus) cases in the school,” said Rob Munson, the executive director of the School Administrators of South Dakota. “You could be in person in school that day and then told you’re not coming back to school tomorrow.”

Munson said his scenario is a possibility for school districts in the state as the school district will still be dealing with the coronavirus pandemic this fall.

Munson, Wade Pogany, the executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, and Mary McCorkle, the president of the South Dakota Education Association said school districts in the state have the goal of returning to classes inside the school this fall.

“School districts are planning for the best case scenario of face to face instruction…,” Pogany said.

No one wants that face to face instruction more than teachers, said McCorkle.

“For us, we want nothing more than for our students to return to school. We miss our students,” McCorkle said.

Districts must also plan for the alternative because health and safety are key concerns, the three officials said.

“There’s lots of contingency plans in place for ‘what happens if?'” Pogany said.

The Sioux Falls School Board will hear a high-level review of the “Return to Learn” plan at its school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13, school officials said.

While federal officials such as Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are calling for schools to back inside the buildings this fall, DeVos has mentioned local control in how that looks.

Although South Dakota prides itself on being a state with local control in school districts, McCorkle said, she’s concerned about national and state rhetoric that says ‘Just go back to school.’

“It’s not that easy and it can’t be that easy,” McCorkle said.

Pogany and Munson said local control is critical because the pandemic will be impacting school districts differently across the state.

Gov. Kristi Noem “has made it pretty clear will not be anything (mandated) from the state level,” Munson said.

Fall 2019 enrollment KG-12 136,133 Fall 2019 enrollment PreK-12 139,442 South Dakota public school fall 2019 enrollment from the state department of education.

How school days could vary across the state

“I think you can count on that,” Pogany said of differing situations in school districts.

Scenarios for Huron and Sioux Falls will be different than in Lemmon or Faith, which are less populated areas, Pogany said of an example of how district plans can vary.

“That’s the uniqueness of South Dakota. The Sioux Falls metro area could see a spike and Bison may not have a case,” Munson said. Bison may be able to have school inside the building while districts in the Sioux Falls area need to use remote learning for a time period, Munson said.

The common piece of any plans should be “making sure the health and safety of students, staff and the community at large are not risk,” McCorkle said.

What will school days look like?

A school day will likely include social distancing and other measures to keep students and staff as safe and healthy as possible.

Hand washing and hand sanitizing may also get increased attention.

“Some superintendents that I’ve visited with are considering in the elementary classrooms, teaching handwashing,” Munson said.

Other practices could include scheduling hand washing throughout the day. Staff may place hand sanitizer outside of bathrooms so students can be reminded to clean their hands.

Pogany said some school districts may be using masks while others may be staggering the days students are in the classroom.

Even if a county or school district has a surge in COVID-19 cases, it doesn’t mean that every school in the county or school district will close.

Districts have several tiered or phased plans for the pandemic and it may include staggering days in the second phase, closing one building because of a surge in that area or in a third phase, closing the whole school or every building and using remote learning.

McCorkle said there should also be continuity between what’s happening in the classroom and what happens after school.

“It all needs to go together,” McCorkle said.

If there is social distancing and other measures practiced in the classroom, it may not be best for students to gather for sports games or other activities after school, she said.

Safety of staff, students

Local officials want to do what’s best for the students, Pogany said.

At the same time, staff also needs to be safe.

“We have some teaching staff at the higher end of age,” Munson said. Those staff members would be considered vulnerable under the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

The CDC has guidelines for reopening schools and President Trump recently criticized the guidelines as being too tough and expensive.

The CDC has guidelines for schools and the pandemic.

“Substitute teachers, many times those are retired teachers,” Munson said. Many times those substitutes are in the compromised age group, he said.

McCorkle said all teachers need to feel safe in school, just as all staff and students.

School districts also need to consider bus drivers who will be in contact with students at least twice a day and for any other trips, Munson said.

School districts also consider those staff factors in their back to school plans, Munson said.

Patience, flexibility needed

“There is no manual for this,” Pogany said of returning to school during a pandemic. Picking the best decision depends on the day and the information available, Pogany said.

There is no doubt that any decision will make some people happy and others unhappy, Munson said.

McCorkle said there could be a conflict between what’s happening in school and what’s happening in the community.

She supports mask wearing in school by staff and students as a way to keep everyone safer. But if the community is not wearing masks, there could be a conflict, McCorkle said.

Communication between the school, parents and community is important and conversations about returning to school plans are a good idea, McCorkle said.

Pogany said that school districts will communicate with parents as best they can during the school year.

The three officials said flexibility will be needed for the upcoming school year.

“People also need to know (plans) are subject to change, sometimes in a matter of minutes,” Pogany said.

Parents, public have a role in back to school

Parents will need to help keep schools safe, Munson said.

“We’ve all been guilty of this, I’ve been guilty of this. Your kids wake up and say they don’t feel so good and you tell them to ‘suck it up’ and go to school,'” Munson said.

With a pandemic, “every parent needs to monitor their children’s health,” Munson said.

It’s likely better to keep a sneezing or coughing child home from school or if they have a fever, Munson said.

“That takes a bit of mindset change,” Munson said.

Courtesy: CNN

“It starts at home, teaching children to be safe,” McCorkle said. Children can be taught about hand washing and wearing a mask.

“Talk about what it means to social distance, to begin to set the stage,” McCorkle said.

Parents and community members can model COVID-19 safety practices, she said.

They can also volunteer to help make masks, clean equipment and do other tasks that will be needed at schools, Munson said.