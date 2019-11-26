Plan your holiday shopping with this store hours list

1  of  19
cash-register-money-business-sales-tax_490498520621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holidays can be pretty hectic with family visiting, travel and preparing a feast. Another item on your to-do list could be some holiday shopping.

This guide has some of the major retailers in Sioux Falls and the hours they will be open.

STORETHANKSGIVINGBLACK FRIDAY
Target5 pm – 1 amregular hours
WalmartSales start at 6 pmuntil sold out in stores
Hobby Lobbyclosed8 am – 9 pm
Fleet Farmclosed5 am – 9 pm
Kirkland’s6 pm – midnight7 am – 10 pm
Kohls5 pm through Black Fridaydoorbusters until 1 pm
Ulta5 pm- 1 am5 am – 10 pm
Empire Mall5 pm – 1 am6 am – 9 pm
Bed, Bath &Beyond5 pm – midnightOpens at 6 am
Macy’s5 pm – 2 am6 am – 10 pm
Best Buy5 pm – 1 amOpens at 8 am
Game Stop3 pm – 10 pmOpens at 7 am
Sears6 pm – midnightOpens at 5 am
CostcoclosedOpens at 9 am
Sams ClubclosedOpens at 7 am
Home DepotclosedOpens at 6 am
LowesclosedOpens at 6 am

If you’d like to add your store’s hours to this list email wfowkes@keloland.com.

According to the National Retail Federation, “Throughout the course of the holiday weekend, 39.6 million consumers are considering shopping on Thanksgiving Day, 114.6 million on Black Friday, 66.6 million on Small Business Saturday and 33.3 million on Sunday. The shopping weekend will wrap up on Cyber Monday, when 68.7 million are expected to take advantage of online bargains.”

The NRF says the top reasons consumers are planning to shop include:

  • The deals are too good to pass up (65 percent)
  • Tradition (28 percent)
  • It’s when they like to start their holiday shopping (22 percent)
  • It’s something to do over the holiday (21 percent)
  • It’s a group activity with friends/family (17 percent)

