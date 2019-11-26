Plan your holiday shopping with this store hours list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holidays can be pretty hectic with family visiting, travel and preparing a feast. Another item on your to-do list could be some holiday shopping.

This guide has some of the major retailers in Sioux Falls and the hours they will be open.

STORE THANKSGIVING BLACK FRIDAY Target 5 pm – 1 am regular hours Walmart Sales start at 6 pm until sold out in stores Hobby Lobby closed 8 am – 9 pm Fleet Farm closed 5 am – 9 pm Kirkland’s 6 pm – midnight 7 am – 10 pm Kohls 5 pm through Black Friday doorbusters until 1 pm Ulta 5 pm- 1 am 5 am – 10 pm Empire Mall 5 pm – 1 am 6 am – 9 pm Bed, Bath &Beyond 5 pm – midnight Opens at 6 am Macy’s 5 pm – 2 am 6 am – 10 pm Best Buy 5 pm – 1 am Opens at 8 am Game Stop 3 pm – 10 pm Opens at 7 am Sears 6 pm – midnight Opens at 5 am Costco closed Opens at 9 am Sams Club closed Opens at 7 am Home Depot closed Opens at 6 am Lowes closed Opens at 6 am

If you’d like to add your store’s hours to this list email wfowkes@keloland.com.

According to the National Retail Federation, “Throughout the course of the holiday weekend, 39.6 million consumers are considering shopping on Thanksgiving Day, 114.6 million on Black Friday, 66.6 million on Small Business Saturday and 33.3 million on Sunday. The shopping weekend will wrap up on Cyber Monday, when 68.7 million are expected to take advantage of online bargains.”

The NRF says the top reasons consumers are planning to shop include: