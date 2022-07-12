The line for the grand opening of a Pizza Ranch in Joplin, Missouri, on July 11. Photo from KNSF KODE in Joplin.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A familiar restaurant chain in this region drew customers who waited more than 12 hours in line for the July 11 opening of a Pizza Ranch in Joplin, Missouri.

Dustin Lattimer of KNSF KODE in Joplin said in his July 11 story several hundred people lined up for the opening. The first 100 in the door received a voucher for a monthly free pizza for one year.

“We got here about 7:15 p.m. last night (July 10) and there was one person here as we were pulling in, so we played card games, listened to music, the guys at the corner had video games out. It was wild, but it was quiet, it was very nice,” Joplin resident Shelby Moore said in Lattimer’s story.

“We’ve had (long) lines before but I’m not sure we’ve had anyone camp overnight before,” Pizza Ranch senior vice president Jon Moss told KELOLAND News.

Pizza Ranch is based in Orange City, Iowa. It has more than 200 locations nationwide including 22 in South Dakota including in Sioux Falls, Tea, Brandon, Brookings, Dell Rapids and Aberdeen. The company has 72 locations in Iowa including in George, Hawarden, Rock Rapids, Sibley and Sheldon in northwest Iowa. It has 40 locations in Minnesota including in Luverne, Pipestone, and Worthington in southwest Minnesota.

The Pizza Ranch in Joplin has 26 games in the Fun Zone Arcade, and five community rooms available for parties and events, according to Lattimer’s story.

It’s good-sized, but the Pizza Ranch on 41st Street in Sioux Falls still reigns as the largest location, Moss said.

“I’m pretty confident that it’s still the largest…,” Moss said of the Sioux Falls 41st location.