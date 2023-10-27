SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Ree Drummond, better known as Food Network’s star Pioneer Woman, will be signing copies of her new book at the Sioux Falls Barnes and Noble on Friday, October 27 at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $35, which includes a signed copy of Drummond’s new book, “ The Pioneer Woman Cooks- Dinner’s Ready!” and a quick photo opportunity. People are asked to arrive 10-15 minutes prior to the event as lines are first come, first serve.

Drummond has written over 20 New York Times bestselling books. Her most recent cookbook has 112 quick recipes for “slightly impatient home cooks.”

This isn’t the first time the Pioneer Woman’s been in KELOLAND. Earlier this month, Drummond and her family attended a University of South Dakota football game. Her son, Todd Drummond, is a freshman quarterback at USD studying business.