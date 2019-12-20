Pilot purchased additional deicing supplies before Chamberlain crash

On Monday, the final funerals for victims of the Chamberlain plane crash over the Thanksgiving weekend will be held in Idaho Falls.

Jim Hansen, Jake Hansen, and Houston Hansen are the last to be laid to rest out of the nine family members who died in the crash. Three survivors were hospitalized here in Sioux Falls. One remains in Sanford Hospital tonight.

The National Transportation Safety board has released a preliminary report on the November 30 crash, but it could take as long as two years for a ruling on what caused it.





The Hansen men and their extended family members were on a hunting trip to Chamberlain and staying in the Thunderstik Lodge, which is well known for hosting high-powered clients from across the nation. Kirk Hansen was piloting the Pilatus PC12, which has a reputation as a safe plane designed especially for small airports.

A former NTSB investigator believes that based on the preliminary report, ice may be a factor in the crash. I’ve been looking into the incident and have talked with a witness to the tragedy.



The family arrived in the Pilatus PC12 on Friday, November 29. Freezing rain and snow were reported at the Chamberlain airport. There were no empty hangers and the plane remained outside.

The family was set to leave on Saturday, November 30. Interstate 90 was closed west of Chamberlain and a winter storm warning was in effect.





“All snow and ice has to be removed–not just because of the weight–because it affects aerodynamics of the airplane. Given the fact that he was struggling with controls left to right with this airplane, makes me think that he had contaminated flight controls,” John Goglia, former National Safety Administration Board Member, said.



At larger airports, using de-icing equipment on planes during the winter months is routine. But most smaller airports don’t have this kind of equipment because of the cost involved.



However, a witness at the airport tells KELOLAND Investigates the Hansens brought deicing supplies with them on the trip and stopped in Chamberlain to get additional supplies to de-ice the plane.



According to the NTSB Report, a pilot and one passenger worked on removing the snow and ice from the airplane for three hours before the others joined them and the flight took off.



“So he got off the ground. I don’t know if he deiced the tail. That’s another problem, because this has a very high tail. Did they have the equipment to get him up there to break the ice off and clean up the tail? I tend to think that may have been part of the problem,” Goglia said.



According the NTSB report, another witness near the airport heard the airplane for 4-5 seconds and the engine seemed to be “running good” until the sound stopped.



“In this particular case they will look at what the condition of the engine was. Was it making power at the time of impact? You can tell some of those things by the damage to the propeller. The investigation is like a jigsaw puzzle: you take all these points of information and put them together. And even if you have a piece missing, you can still tell the picture,” Goglia said.



A confidential source told me that the pilot waited until the air temperature was above 32 degrees before taking off. Investigators have taken the parts of the plane and the engine to Minneapolis to examine it. The plane’s recorder may yield some clue about what happened, as well as the three survivors.