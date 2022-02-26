SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time ever, a girls team title was up for grabs in the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament.

The Pierre girls scored 146 points in the State Wrestling Tournament, to claim the first-ever Girls Team State Championship.

“We were talking about it earlier, if you win this first state championship, your name is going to go down in the history books,” Pierre head coach Matt Thorson said. “That was kind of a big deal for us and it was really cool for these guys to say in 10-20 years they were the first team to ever compete and win a state championship for girls wrestling.”

“We’ve worked so hard all year and our coaches have been really stressing the level that we need to compete at,” Pierre junior Gianna Strangleland said. “They always say we have a target on our backs, but we need to keep the other teams off the target and I felt we did that today.”

Pierre’s Gianna Strangleland wrestles Spearfish’s Taylor Graveman. Strangleland would finish runner-up.

The key to Pierre’s success this season has been their ability to improve each other.

“We have a full practice room of girls and not of a lot of schools can say that. So being able to train with each other and practice and we really got close as a family,” Thorson said. “It was a group of girls that wanted to wrestle and wrestle hard for each other. That’s kind of what came to fruition here. This weekend, we weren’t just wrestling for ourselves, we were wrestling for the girls beside us.”

The Governors will return their entire team next season and they’re hoping that will help them build a tradition.

“Success breeds success and tradition never graduates, so what we’re hoping is that they see the success of the girls this year and we get more girls out next year,” Thorson said. “Then we continue to grow the sport, not just in our community, but the entire state.”

“We have a pretty young team. No one graduates this year and we’ve got three juniors, and then a fourth who was not with us today, but no one leaves, everyone keeps getting better and there’s a lot of plans for offseason work,” Strangleland said.

Pierre will be in the history books as the first ever team to win the State Team Title, but more importantly, they’re setting a path for future girls to join the sport.

Pierre’s Ciara McFarling wrestles Canton’s Kiara King. McFarling won via pin.

“I hope everybody sees this and sees us as trailblazers of the sport, hopefully and that’s what they want to be,” Thorson said. “They want to be girls that show other girls that it’s cool to wrestle! It’s not going to be a new sport for long. It’s not going anywhere. We hope the numbers continue to grow and that’s only going to build the sport more.”

Ciara McFarling was the lone individual state champion for Pierre as she won the 285-pound division. She finished the year 35-3.