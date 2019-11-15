Pierre claims third straight 11AA title

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Pierre looked to cap a perfect season and win the Class 11AA title as they crossed paths with Brookings on Friday.

The game started with an 11-play drive that resulted in a one-yard quarterback keeper touchdown, to give the Govs a 7-0 lead.

Pierre extended the lead in the second quarter when Garrett Stout converted a fourth down and found Josh Rowe for the nine-yard touchdown, giving the Governors a 13-3 lead at the half.

In the second half, Brookings would score on their own fourth down conversion as Park Rykhus reached across the goal line on the one-yard score, to trim the Pierre lead to 13-9.

On the ensuing kickoff, Pierre’s Garrett Stout would have a long kick return of 87 yards, to give the Govs their largest lead at 20-9.

Following that score, Pierre would outscore Brookings 12-7 to complete the perfect season and win the class 11AA title with a 32-16 win over Brookings.

Garrett Stout was named the back of the game and the Jim Langer most valuable player of the game as Stout led the Govs with five total touchdowns.

With this win, Pierre has won three straight state titles and their fourth in school history.

Pierre was led by Garrett Stout who was 12 of 16 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown. Stout also rushed 19 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns. With an 87 yard kick-off return touchdown, Stout tallied five total touchdowns for the game.

Parker Rykhus led Brookings as he rushed for 18 yards and a touchdown, while catching four passes for 56 yards.