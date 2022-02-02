SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Al’s Oasis may not be as iconic as Mount Rushmore but it’s safe to say it’s got a well-established name recognition.

“It’s known across the country, really around the world,” said Taryn Reidt, the executive director of the Chamberlain-Oacoma Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Al’s Oasis is an icon in South Dakota’s tourism industry,” said Katlyn Svendsen, the global media & public relations director for the South Dakota Department of Tourism. “Local and visitors alike rave about the food, plentiful offerings, and mostly importantly, the friendly smiles and great service.”

Now, the once family-owned business near the Missouri River along Interstate 90 in Oacoma will again be owned by a family business as RF Buche of the GF Buche Company, has bought Al’s Oasis. Buche bought it from U.S. Hotel and Resort Management of Sioux Falls which owned it for about eight years.

“Al’s Oasis has been here for so many years,” Reidt said. Travelers, including South Dakota residents, “stopped by for coffee or a piece of pie,” over the years Reidt said.

Buche already owns a grocery store in the Oasis complex.

From grocery store to restaurant

Steve Mueller’s grandfather Albert Mueller and a business partner bought the original grocery store in 1919.

“The original owners died of Spanish flu,” Steve Mueller said. Mueller laughed when he said his grandfather and his business partner weren’t very good farmers.

His grandfather may not have been good at growing crops but he did grow a business that was owned and operated by three generations.

After Steve Mueller’s dad Alfred returned from the Army, he joined the family business.

Mark Mueller, Steve’s brother, said eventually the store was moved to its current site.

“He needed a gas station,” Mark Mueller said, and that was added.

Then, to cater to travelers, the Muellers added a lunch counter. “My mom made hamburgers and soups, apple pie…,” Mark Mueller said.

Interstate 90 was completed in the 1970s and that’s when Al’s Oasis started to make an even bigger impression on travelers and locals.

“It didn’t take off big until the 1970s when we expanded it,” Mark Mueller said. “Interstate 90 had just opened up.”

A 1980 photo of Al’s Oasis by Jon Margolies in the collection of the Library of Congress.

When Mark Mueller was in business school one of his assignments was to write a paper comparing Wall Drug to Al’s Oasis.

While out-of-state travelers will have memories of stops at Al’s Oasis, Mark Mueller said the family business wanted to be important to South Dakota residents.

The popularity outside of the state wasn’t a plan, Mark Mueller said.

Buche’s community focus

The Buche business owns grocery stores in small communities such as Wagner. The family also operated a business in Chamberlain when Buche was in high school and college.

“I love small towns. I love South Dakota. I love being a retailer,” Buche said. “It’s vital to who I am.”

Owning grocery stores and other businesses allows him to do what he loves, Buche said.

The company’s philosophy is that “we want to support local communities by winning at retail,” Buche said.

“RF and the entire GF Buche Co. team are constantly working hard to grow opportunities in South Dakota’s rural communities, especially in historically underserved locations. Opening the Pine Ridge store was something that RF is exceptionally proud of, and it has truly made an impact in that tribal community,” the South Dakota Retailers Association said.

Buche himself has “been an influential presence on the South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA) Board of Directors, serving in an executive role for the past four years and a board member for a decade. RF is a leader within the Retailers Association’s member-community and throughout the South Dakota grocery and retail business sectors,” the association said.

Keep the pie; make it better

The Buche grocery store in the complex has been updated.

The Al’s Oasis complex. GF Buche photo.

“I want to see this place continue to flourish and improve it and make it better,” Buche said of Al’s Oasis.

Buche’s plan for the Oasis includes new bathrooms and a remodel of the restaurant and gift store. The gift store will to include South Dakota made products such as fudge and even hunting and fishing merchandise, according to a news release.

Buche said the pie will continue under the restaurant operation by Sky Dine, Inc., another family-owned business. Sky Dine also said it will open the restaurant for breakfast, according to the news release.

Mark Mueller said he’s excited for Buche to take over Al’s Oasis.

Like the Muellers, Buche has roots in a family business, Mark Mueller said.

“We’re thrilled about Buche’s purchase…,” said Reidt.

Like other locals, South Dakotans and travelers, it seems Reidt will be able to continue to get a slice of her favorite pie. Which is strawberry.