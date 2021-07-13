Pictures: Drought lowers Big Sioux River level in Sioux Falls

KELOLAND.com Original

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Big Sioux River photo by Jacob Newton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drought is impacting water levels across KELOLAND, including in the heart of downtown Sioux Falls. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the section of the Big Sioux running through Sioux Falls is listed as “much below normal for this day of the year”.

Despite rainfall on the July 8, 9 and 10, river levels in the city have remained low. You can see the impact on the drought in the photos below.

  • Big Sioux River photo by Jacob Newton
  • Big Sioux River photo by Jacob Newton
  • Big Sioux River photo by Jacob Newton
  • Big Sioux River photo by Jacob Newton
  • Big Sioux River photo by Jacob Newton
  • Big Sioux River photo by Jacob Newton
  • Big Sioux River photo by Jacob Newton
  • Big Sioux River photo by Jacob Newton
  • Big Sioux River photo by Jacob Newton
  • Big Sioux River photo by Jacob Newton

The Big Sioux below the Falls is also marked on the USGS map, and is listed as only below normal where it crosses Cliff Avenue.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 