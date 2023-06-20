SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both local officials and professional anglers say there’s plenty of fish to be caught in this week’s National Walleye Tour stop on Lake Francis Case at Pickstown.

The two-day tournament starts Thursday and continues on Friday with 133 pro-anglers and 133 co-anglers signed up to launch from the Prairie Dog Bay ramp at 7 a.m. each morning. Daily weigh-ins will also happen at the Prairie Dog Bay ramp starting at 3 p.m.

“We’ll put a few fish in the boat. There’s a lot of fish out here” Ted Takasaki told KELOLAND News while fishing on his boat Tuesday morning. “We need a really big one or two.”

Takasaki, a well-known fishing professional from Sioux Falls, will be one of the 133 pro-anglers looking to win the $15,000 cash prize along with a new motorboat valued at more than $89,000. Co-angles can win a prize of $7,500.

This is the first time the National Walleye Tour is making a stop in Pickstown after Chamberlain hosted events earlier in the spring the last two years.

“We’ve seen an influx from the fishermen coming in as early as last Wednesday,” Cindy Broyhill told KELOLAND News. “There’s a lot of people moving around.”

Broyhill is the Pickstown Board of Trustee President and she said the event will bring plenty of economic dollars to Pickstown, Lake Andes and Wagner. She gave credit to the Wagner Chamber of Commerce for spearheading the effort to attract the event.

“I know the fishing has been really good up on the reservoir,” Broyhill said. “For us, it’s another way for us to show what we have to offer in this area. It highlights the reservoir and what it means to all the businesses in the area.”

Broyhill said there’s a lot of interest from people in the community about the tournament and the weigh-ins.

There’s more than 100 miles of the Missouri River reservoir for anglers to fish on the two days. Anglers will bring in five walleyes, none shorter than 15-inches and only two fish can be longer than 20-inches.

“I’m hoping I come across the right bite,” Takasaki said. “The more fish that you catch, the more chances you have at catching a good one. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Takasaki said he hasn’t fished much in the southern part of Lake Francis Case.

“It’s an unbelievable body of water that South Dakota has,” Takasaki said.

Broyhill said she’s just hoping for good weather. The latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center calls for thunderstorms and rain chances in Lake Andes on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows around 65 degrees.