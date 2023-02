SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow is arriving in KELOLAND as a winter storm takes over the Midwest.

KELOLAND viewers have been sharing images of the snow with KELOLAND News.

Snow drifts in Sioux Falls.

Courtesy: Garrison Mulder

Southwest Sioux Falls. Courtesy: Lynette Gussiaas

Snow drifts in Baltic, SD. Courtesy: Peter Klein

If you have photos or videos of the snow in your area, you can email them to ushare@keloland.com.