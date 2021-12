SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Western Mall has been hailed as South Dakota’s first mall.

It opened in 1968 and started the shift from shopping in Downtown Sioux Falls. The Empire Mall followed the Western Mall and opened in 1975.

Here’s a look at some photos of the Western Mall over the years.

West Mall Theatres in 1971.

The Western Mall in 1983.

Santa at the Western Mall in 1981.

Western Mall parking lot in 1983.

Western Mall sign in 1983.

The Western Mall in 1983.

West Mall Theatres in 1987.

Best Buy at the Western Mall in 1993.

Western Mall light show in 2016.

The Western Mall in 2018.

The Western Mall in 2018.

The Western Mall in 2018.

Western Mall storefronts in 2021.

In 2018, the Western Mall reported being full of a mix of tenants.

The 550,000 square foot facility includes everything from SCHEELS and furniture stores to a movie theater and threading studio.