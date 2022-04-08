SIOUX FALLS, (KELO) — Looming like a one-legged giant over downtown Sioux Falls, the Journey Construction tower crane at the Cherapa project off 6th Street sways in the wind.

Photo from the tower crane: Journey Construction

That’s according to Joe Niewohner, Senior Project Manager with Journey Construction, who spoke with KELOLAND News Friday morning about the effect wind has on cranes such as the 230-foot tower crane downtown.

Over the past week, Sioux Falls has seen high winds, with gusts reaching almost 60mph in the middle of the week.

It may surprise you to find out just how many cranes are permitted to move in the wind. According to Niewohner, many tower cranes, including the one standing over downtown Sioux Falls, have what is called weathervane mode. Essentially, this means that after the day is done, and the crane operator leaves the cab, the crane is left basically unmoored, allowed to drift in the wind, rather than be locked into place.

This means that a crane will not necessarily be facing the same direction in the morning as it was left at night, as it may have been pushed by wind overnight.

Each crane is different, but Niewohner says that generally a tower crane will be shut down when sustained winds reach 25mph, or wind gusts reach 30mph.

Asked how much a crane moves in the wind, Niewohner didn’t have an exact answer but suggested they could sway by more than a foot at the top. Some sources indicate a tower crane can sway up to a yard.

And of course, a crane operator has to climb up to the cab, which on the downtown crane, sits at 210 feet off the ground. Niewohner says that a conditioned operator can make this climb in anywhere between 5-10 minutes, climbing 20-foot sections of ladder broken up by landings along the way. There is a cage surrounding the ladder, but other than that, nothing holds the operator to the structure, besides their own limbs.

And how is this 200+ foot monstrosity held to the earth?

Crane footing

With a concrete footing, poured into the bedrock beneath the crane, which is bolted into place over the cement.