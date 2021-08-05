PHOTOS: Sturgis Rally over the years

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally starts Friday and runs through Aug. 15.

According to the Sturgis Rally, the annual gathering of motorcycle fans started in 1938 when Clarence “Pappy” Hoel hosted a race in Sturgis. In 1949, Sturgis Main Street was blocked off for a two-hour awards ceremony and, in 1964, one block would officially close for motorcycle parking for a three-day event.

The Sturgis Rally grew into a five-day event in 1965 and a seven-day event in 1975. Nine temporary vendors were licensed by the city of Sturgis in 1979 and it grew to 117 vendors by 1988. In 1989, Pappy Hoel died at age 85.

2000 saw the largest attendance at 600,000 people. In 2002, the city of Sturgis formed a city department to help organize and promote the event. In 2015, the rally celebrated 75 years with more than 750,000 people visiting over 10 days.

In 2020, the Sturgis Rally celebrated its 80th anniversary during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see photos from the KELOLAND News archive in the slideshow below.

The 45th Sturgis Rally in 1985.

Photo from the 42th Sturgis Rally in 1982.

Photo from the 42nd Sturgis Rally in 1982.

The Bandidos Motorcycle Club at the 44th Sturgis Rally in 1984.

PBR made a Harley Davidson Motorcycles beer for the 44th Sturgis Rally in 1984.

The Christian Motorcyclists Association at the 47th Sturgis Rally in 1984.

The Sturgis Rally in 1984.

The 45th Sturgis Rally in 1985.

T-shirts three for $12 at the 45th Sturgis Rally in 1985.

A motorcycle at the 45th Sturgis Rally in 1985.

A motorcycle at the 45th Sturgis Rally in 1985.

The 45th Sturgis Rally in 1985.



Sturgis Rally in 1989.

Sturgis Rally in 1989.

Sturgis Rally in 1989.

Law enforcement meet during the 1989 Sturgis Rally.

The Sturgis Rally in 1993.

The Sturgis Rally in 1993.

The Sturgis Rally in 2012.

The Sturgis Rally in 2012.

The Sturgis Rally in 2013.

Views from a motorcycle during the Sturgis Rally in 2013.

Views from a motorcycle during the Sturgis Rally in 2013.



Views from a motorcycle during the Sturgis Rally in 2013.



Traffic cameras at the Sturgis Rally in 2014.

A T-shirt for the 75th Sturgis Rally in 2015.

A T-shirt for the 75th Sturgis Rally in 2015.

The 75th Sturgis Rally in 2015.

The Sturgis Rally in 2016.

The Sturgis Rally in 2016.

The 77th Sturgis Rally in 2017.

The 77th Sturgis Rally in 2017.



Sturgis Rally in 2018.

Sturgis Rally in 2019.





A hand sanitizer station during the 2020 Sturgis Rally.

