PHOTOS: South Dakota pheasant hunting over the years

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A hunter takes aim in 1993.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s annual rooster rush starts Saturday. 

The 2021 traditional pheasant hunting season runs from Oct. 16 through Jan. 31 where hunters can bag a daily limit of three birds. 

KELOLAND News has covered the pheasant hunting tradition in the state over the years. In a slideshow below, you can see photos KELOLAND cameras have captured from the 1970s to the present day.

  • Pheasants in the sky in 2015.
  • A hunter in the field in 2015.
  • Young hunter holding a bird in 2015.
  • A welcome sign for hunters in 2013.
  • Pheasants on a gravel road in 2013.
  • Pheasants in the field in 2012.
  • Shooting a pheasant in 2012.
  • Hunting dogs in 2012.
  • Pheasant lodge in 2012.
  • A group of hunters in 2012.
  • A hunter takes aim in 2011.
  • A pheasant in 2011.
  • A hunter takes aim in 1993.
  • A young hunter in 1993.
  • Guns at the Sioux Falls airport in 1993.
  • Dog sniffs a pheasant in 1987.
  • Hunters in 1986.
  • A flying phesant in 1986.
  • A hunter with a pheasant in 1985.
  • A pheasant hunting graphic from KELO-TV in 1985.
  • A hunting party in 1985.
  • A dog and hunter in 1982.
  • The 1982 Governor’s pheasant hunt hat.
  • A truck full of pheasants in 1982.
  • A group of hunters in 1982.
  • A pheasant farm in 1982.
  • Shotgun ammo in 1981.
  • A pheasant in 1976.

In 2020, more than 1.1 million pheasants were harvested in South Dakota by more than 121,000 hunters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 