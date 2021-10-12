PHOTOS: South Dakota pheasant hunting over the years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s annual rooster rush starts Saturday.
The 2021 traditional pheasant hunting season runs from Oct. 16 through Jan. 31 where hunters can bag a daily limit of three birds.
KELOLAND News has covered the pheasant hunting tradition in the state over the years. In a slideshow below, you can see photos KELOLAND cameras have captured from the 1970s to the present day.
In 2020, more than 1.1 million pheasants were harvested in South Dakota by more than 121,000 hunters.