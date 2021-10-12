PHOTOS: South Dakota pheasant hunting over the years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s annual rooster rush starts Saturday.

The 2021 traditional pheasant hunting season runs from Oct. 16 through Jan. 31 where hunters can bag a daily limit of three birds.

KELOLAND News has covered the pheasant hunting tradition in the state over the years. In a slideshow below, you can see photos KELOLAND cameras have captured from the 1970s to the present day.

Pheasants in the sky in 2015.

A hunter in the field in 2015.

Young hunter holding a bird in 2015.

A welcome sign for hunters in 2013.

Pheasants on a gravel road in 2013.

Pheasants in the field in 2012.

Shooting a pheasant in 2012.

Hunting dogs in 2012.

Pheasant lodge in 2012.

A group of hunters in 2012.

A hunter takes aim in 2011.

A pheasant in 2011.

A hunter takes aim in 1993.

A young hunter in 1993.

Guns at the Sioux Falls airport in 1993.

Dog sniffs a pheasant in 1987.

Hunters in 1986.

A flying phesant in 1986.

A hunter with a pheasant in 1985.

A pheasant hunting graphic from KELO-TV in 1985.

A hunting party in 1985.

A dog and hunter in 1982.

The 1982 Governor’s pheasant hunt hat.

A truck full of pheasants in 1982.

A group of hunters in 1982.

A pheasant farm in 1982.

Shotgun ammo in 1981.

A pheasant in 1976.

In 2020, more than 1.1 million pheasants were harvested in South Dakota by more than 121,000 hunters.