SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 6th Annual Sioux Falls Native American Day Parade kicked off at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 9, 2023, with music, dancers, floats and more. We captured a variety of pictures and put together the video above for you to enjoy the sights and sounds of the celebration.

Parade crowd

Parade entrants

Cards and art handed out to parade goers.

The day began in Sioux Falls with a prayer at Lyons Park at 9:00 a.m. followed by the parade at 11:00, lead by Grand Marshal Opal Stars.

Following the parade was a Wacipi at the Levitt from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.