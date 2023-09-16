SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s big bridge project and the South Dakota Department of Transportation has posted regular updates on a construction website for the Pierre and Fort Pierre project.

Construction started on the first phase of the $50 million bridge project across the Missouri River at Pierre and Fort Pierre in November 2020. The new bridge will replace the existing John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge which was completed in 1962.

The latest update on the bridge website was posted on Thursday, Sept. 14.

“The last two weeks saw significant progress on several components of the project. Bridge decking is in full swing as the team continues to hang the super studs, lay joists, and place plywood across all the girder lines. Construction of the westbound lanes also continues on both sides, with the crew now focusing on laying the pipes on the Pierre side for the storm sewer. Over on the Fort Pierre side, the crew continues building up the embankment with soil. Lastly, while the crew adds striping to the U.S. Highway 14/U.S. Highway 83 intersection, commuters will notice a significant difference as the intersection and traffic signals are now fully operational.”

The website has also featured regular photos and video of the project. Photos have shown construction crews being transported in boats to work sites. They’ve also shown aerial views of the work.

Here’s a slideshow of photos from September of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The SD DOT has said new bridge is anticipated to be open for traffic in the summer of 2024. Total project completion is anticipated for summer 2025.