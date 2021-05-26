PHOTOS: See the partial lunar eclipse from Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Night owls and early birds alike were treated to a spectacle in the sky Wednesday morning.
There was a supermoon, when the moon is at its closest point to earth at the same time it is a full moon. Alongside the supermoon, there was a total lunar eclipse, when the sun and moon occupy precise positions on opposite sides of the earth.
One Sioux Falls-based astrophotographer sent KELOLAND News his photos of the eclipse. You can see Tony Wilber’s photos in a slideshow below.
Wilber has more photos of astronomical objects in the South Dakota sky on his Instagram page at astro_tonywilber.
According to NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, most of western South Dakota was able to witness a total eclipse, while eastern South Dakota witnessed a partial eclipse.
