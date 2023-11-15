SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Much work has been done on the future Barb Iverson Skate Plaza just east of downtown Sioux Falls as we reach the mid-point of November.

Sioux Falls Park Development Specialist Tory Miedema discussed the progress with KELOLAND News on Wednesday.

The project, a collaboration between the City of Sioux Falls and Let’s Skate, broke ground at the start of August 2023, and now those passing by can see the clear bones of a skate park.

Miedema explained that the City spearheaded the first stage of the project, building out the base for the park and bringing in utility access. In mid-September, New Line Skateparks, hired to design the park, took over and began construction of the plaza itself.

The hope, according to Miedema, is that New Line is able to complete about half of the construction by mid-December, before breaking until the spring. The targeted completion date is mid-June of 2024.

At present, construction of what are called street plaza features is nearly done, while all the special features have been completed, says Miedema. Progress on the main feature, an in-ground bowl, has begun, and the bulk of the structure is anticipated to be done by the December deadline.

Once construction begins anew in the spring, Miedema says the focus will be on completing the flatwork, the remains of the bowl, and various cosmetic features.