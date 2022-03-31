SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights dazzled the night skies for areas of western South Dakota late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

The rare occurrence, when solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere creating an aurora, was documented by many photographers.

Photo from Randy Halverson.

Photo from Lexy Elizalde.

Above, you can see a couple of photos — one by longtime photographer Randy Halverson near New Underwood in western South Dakota and one by Lexy Elizalde, a student at the South Dakota Mines.

Halverson also snapped some photos of the aurora in October 2021.

A northern lights forecast website called “Soft Serve News” posts alerts about the possibility as does the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.