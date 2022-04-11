SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — April 11 is National Pet Day, and today we are looking to celebrate not just our pets, but yours as well!

In the City of Sioux Falls, what qualifies as a “pet” is defined as “any domestic animal kept in or near a household for the primary purpose of companionship for member(s) of the household and/or companionship for other such animals. This includes dogs, cats, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats, mice, ferrets, birds other than fowl, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, and species that a reasonable person would consider a pet.”

Fowl, rabbits, and livestock, such as swine, cattle, cows, sheep, horses, mules or goats are not pets, at least according to the city. However, we here at KELOLAND News draw no such distinction, and know a pet is whatever animal you hold dear to your heart.

Scroll down on this page for a much-needed Monday boost of dopamine, and get a look at all the cute, furry, wiggly, etc. pets submitted by viewers from around KELOLAND, and submit your own pictures by emailing them to ushare@keloland.com along with their name, age and a short bio if you would like to provide it.

Now, without further ado… pets.

Oliver, a.k.a. Ollie, is 6-years-old. He is a small dog who thinks he’s much bigger. He enjoys belly rubs, peanut butter, and toys that are twice his size. Submitted by Jazzmine J.

Slinky is a 3-year-old ferret. She can be snuggly, but only when she’s not running around and adventuring. Summitted by Hannah O.

Hunny and Charlie are two adorable Havanese pups. Submitted by Angela K.

Harper and Quinn are a pair of 3 and 2-year old Corgis. Quinn is the youngest, and is a little wild. Harper is a chonk, and is judging you. Submitted by Jacob N.

Buxton is a 1-year-old English springer spaniel named after the Minnesota Twins’ starting center fielder Byron Buxton. Talk about a home run of a pup. Submitted by Eric M.

Pearl is a 6-year-old long-haired, torti cat. She is very posh and loves to cuddle and window-watch. Pearl is the best biscuit maker in all of the land. Submitted by Marissa L.

Buddy is a 15-year-old good boy. This English cocker spaniel loves naps, treats and his baby (a 15-year-old Kong that he’s had since he was a pup.) Submitted by Marissa L.

Totoro (Grey), 7-years-old and Mojojojo (Orange), 6-years-old. Totoro was rescued from the Sioux Falls Humane Society as a tiny kitten. Mojojojo was a stray rescued from the back alley of a house in Louisville, KY as a small kitten. She presumably enjoys Bluegrass music. Totoro and Mojojojo loved each other immediately and spend most of their days like this. Submitted by Tory S.

Trooper (Right), is a 10-year-old Tennessee Walker/Appaloosa. He has only been with Tracy and Izzy (Left) for two weeks, but is adapting and settling in well alongside two dogs, two cats and two guinea pigs. Submitted by Tracy L.

Coco Fluff is a distinguished elderly gentleman, and will be turning 18-years-old this year. He has lived with Alexa since she was in 4th grade, and has moved four times, originally from a farm. His family is (rightfully) grateful to have him. Submitted by Alexa O.

Trixie is a 2-year-old Shorkie who loves walks, cuddling and sweet potatoes. She has a killer hairdo and rather big feet. Submitted by Anna P.

Two-year-old Tessie is a smart, sweet girl who loves her toys and her family. She also loves to play and enjoys the outdoors. Submitted by Karen S.

Tucker is a 2.5-year-old French Bulldog (Frenchie). He loves people…especially ladies. The highlight of his day is going for a car ride to the coffee shop for a pupaccino (shot glass cup of whipped topping). Submitted by Wendy C.

Assorted dogs, all cute. Submitted by Ginger P.

Ted the Teddy Bear is a three-year-old Golden Retriever. He’s having his best day when he is able to leisurely sniff on a walk, play keep away from his humans and nap on the couch. He loves to greet his neighbor friends as they come and go to work and school(he watches for them). He has a big heart and is very friendly. Submitted by Annie H.

Charles Volk is 10-years-old. He appears to be quite the author, despite the lack of opposable thumbs. Submitted by Kelli Volk.

Send us pictures of your pets at ushare@keloland.com.