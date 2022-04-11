SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — April 11 is National Pet Day, and today we are looking to celebrate not just our pets, but yours as well!
In the City of Sioux Falls, what qualifies as a “pet” is defined as “any domestic animal kept in or near a household for the primary purpose of companionship for member(s) of the household and/or companionship for other such animals. This includes dogs, cats, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats, mice, ferrets, birds other than fowl, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, and species that a reasonable person would consider a pet.”
Fowl, rabbits, and livestock, such as swine, cattle, cows, sheep, horses, mules or goats are not pets, at least according to the city. However, we here at KELOLAND News draw no such distinction, and know a pet is whatever animal you hold dear to your heart.
Scroll down on this page for a much-needed Monday boost of dopamine, and get a look at all the cute, furry, wiggly, etc. pets submitted by viewers from around KELOLAND, and submit your own pictures by emailing them to ushare@keloland.com along with their name, age and a short bio if you would like to provide it.
Now, without further ado… pets.
Send us pictures of your pets at ushare@keloland.com.