PHOTOS: Mount Rushmore fireworks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Fourth of July celebrations are starting in South Dakota.

KELOLAND News wants to share photos and videos from the events at Mount Rushmore Friday. If you have photos or video you want to share, email those images to ushare@keloland.com. You can see a collection of photos from the event in the slideshow below.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism says photography and videography are allowed at the event. Tourism officials are asking people to use of the hashtag #RushmoreFireworks.

KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com will have team coverage of Friday’s fireworks as well as President Donald Trump’s return to South Dakota.