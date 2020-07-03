PHOTOS: Mount Rushmore fireworks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Fourth of July celebrations are starting in South Dakota.

You can see a collection of photos from the event in the slideshow below.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism says photography and videography are allowed at the event. Tourism officials are asking people to use of the hashtag #RushmoreFireworks.

KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com will have team coverage of Friday’s fireworks as well as President Donald Trump’s return to South Dakota.

  • KELOLAND News arrived at Mount Rushmore ahead of the Friday events | Kelli Volk
  • The state has taken safety measures to try to ensure the fireworks at Mount Rushmore on July 3 can be held without incident. A total of 7,500 free tickets will be issued to the event through a lottery system. Photo: South Dakota Department of Tourism
  • The stage for Friday’s festivities | Kelli Volk
  • KELOLAND News arrives at Mount Rushmore on the day of the fireworks | Kelli Volk
  • Fireworks being brought to the top of Mount Rushmore
  • mount-rushmore61a73ee406ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_446762540621
  • mount-rushmore_816282520621
  • mount-rushmore05596fe406ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_483266540621
  • FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2002, file photo, the sun rises on Mt. Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, S.D. as the flag is flown at half staff in honor of the first anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks against the United States. President Donald Trump is planning to kick off Independence Day weekend in South Dakota with a show of patriotism _ fireworks popping, fighter jets thundering overhead and revelers crowding beneath a piece of classic Americana _ Mount Rushmore. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)

