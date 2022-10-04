SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall is arriving slowly in KELOLAND with cooler temperatures and the leaves finally changing colors.

Many trees in Sioux Falls are still green but if you know where to look, you can see fall peeking through in some neighborhoods. KELOLAND News drove through central and eastern Sioux Falls to find the fall colors that we all love so much.

Leaves fall in central Sioux Falls

Pasley Park

Good Earth State Park

Trees changing colors along Southeastern Ave.

Pasley Park

Trees change color in central Sioux Falls

Pasley Park

Trees change color in central Sioux Falls

Trees change color in central Sioux Falls

Trees change color in central Sioux Falls

Good Earth State Park

Pasley Park

Pasley Park

According to the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks fall foliage tracker, leaves in the eastern part of South Dakota are just beginning to shift in color while northern and western South Dakota are nearing peak colors.

In Spearfish the color change was at 75% as of September 27.

You can share your images of the fall colors by emailing ushare@keloland.com or direct messaging KELOLAND News on Facebook and Twitter.