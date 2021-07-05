PHOTOS: Drought impact across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Drought is affecting all areas across KELOLAND. Here is a closer look at it’s impact.

















Photos courtesy of Joyce Glynn

These photos show the drought effects as seen in Northwest Mellette County by Joyce Glynn. These pictures were taken almost two weeks ago, but they haven’t had any rain since then.

In June, they saw a total of less than one inch of rain and it came over the period of six different nights, Glynn said. “It’s as dry as it can get here.”



Photos courtesy of Curtis Hoff

This is what the conditions look like east of Eureka. This is some of Curtis Hoff’s pastures. He said they had one hayfield of 38 acres, which only produced seven hay bales.

Hoff says this is worse than in 1988 or 1989; hay is hard to buy and is priced too high for feeding the cattle.

Hoff’s four-generation operation is around 1,200 acres of grass with 178 cows. He said one good thing is that all the pastures are well-fed water.

If you are experiencing drought conditions in your area, please send your drought story and photos to aschumacher@keloland.com.