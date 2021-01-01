PHOTOS: Downtown Sioux Falls Burger 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your 2021 with a hamburger. 

The 8th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle starts Saturday and runs through Jan. 31. 

A total of 24 restaurants are competing this year, up from 16 restaurants in 2020. You can see photos of the burgers from each restaurant in the slideshow below. 

Community Outreach Coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls Sadie Swier told KELOLAND News more than 19,000 burgers were sold in last year’s competition, bringing in around $25,000 to the community. The 2020 winner was Parker’s Bistro.

Every restaurant competing in 2021 has a carry-out and delivery option. People can vote for their favorite burger using the Downtown Digital Passport.

  • Blarney Stone Pub: The Golden Porker. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Chef Lance’s on Phillips: MarketBeat Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Crave – Sioux Falls: Mac & Cheese Lobster Roll Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Crawfords: Brie and Apple Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • DaDa Gastropub: BURGER #5. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • EightyOne Arcade Bar: The Broodburger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Falls Landing Bar & Grill: The Toon Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Fernson Brewing Company: Big Beefy Boy Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Five Guys – Sioux Falls: Bacon Cheeseburger “All the Way.” Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Holiday Inn City Centre: Santa Fe Chimi Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • JL Beers Sioux Falls: Smokey the Beer Cheese Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Leonardo’s Café at the Washington Pavilion: Blue Leo. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • MacKenzie River – Sioux Falls: THE Pizza Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Minervas: The Classic. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Ode to Food & Drinks: Ode to Dill-icious Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Papa Woody’s: The Uptowner. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Parker’s Bistro: Le French Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • PAve: Dr. Love. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Phillips Avenue Diner: Sriracha Chili Bacon Cheese Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Swamp Daddy’s: The Who Dat Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • TommyJack’s: The Loukah. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips: The Blue Wagyu. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.
  • Wileys: Farmer’s Breakfast Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

