PHOTOS: Downtown Sioux Falls Burger 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your 2021 with a hamburger.

The 8th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle starts Saturday and runs through Jan. 31.

A total of 24 restaurants are competing this year, up from 16 restaurants in 2020. You can see photos of the burgers from each restaurant in the slideshow below.

Community Outreach Coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls Sadie Swier told KELOLAND News more than 19,000 burgers were sold in last year’s competition, bringing in around $25,000 to the community. The 2020 winner was Parker’s Bistro.

Every restaurant competing in 2021 has a carry-out and delivery option. People can vote for their favorite burger using the Downtown Digital Passport.