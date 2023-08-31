SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Get ready for some pork.

Downtown Sioux Falls and Smithfield Foods are hosting the 3rd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown throughout the entire month of September which starts on Friday, Sept. 1 and ends Saturday, Sept. 30. This year 17 local businesses will feature new menu items showcasing pork.

You view some of the 2023 pork dishes in the photos below. The slideshow will be updated as more participating restaurants share photos of dishes.

Blarney Stone Pub: BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese.

Chef Lance’s on Phillips: Pork Au Gratin.

Crawford’s: Pork Wellington.

Holiday Inn City Centre: Pork Tulapho.

La Luna Café: Pork Belly Pizza.

M.B. Haskett Delicatessen: Tacos Al Pastor.

Papa Woody’s: The Big Porker.

PAve: Pig Roast.

Pizza Cheeks: Smoked Pork Pizza.

Severance Brewing Company: Notorius PIG by Smoked Culture.

The WP: Bahn Mi.

“It’s a win-win,” DTSF Marketing Director Tenley Schwartz said about the event that is similar to the Burger Battle in January. “It’s really fun for people to come down and try some new things.”

Chef Lance’s on Phillips won the 2021 and 2022 pork showdown titles.

Last year, White’s pork dish was a ribs and grits and Chef Lance’s sold nearly 600 pork dishes in September. In total, 5,130 pork dishes were sold last year resulting in an estimated $156,465 economic impact for the Sioux Falls community.

In the first year, nearly 3,000 pork dishes were served by 16 different restaurants.

People can use the DTSF Digital Passport App and rank each dish on the categories of