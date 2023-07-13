SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls region of South Dakota has been experiencing drought for the third summer in a row, with the area more than 2 inches below normal in terms of rain fall as of the start of July.

According to the USGS streamflow map, the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls is below normal for this day of the year, as it has been for the past few years.

Below, we’ve gathered photos to show the progression of the river level over the past three years, with photos taken 07/13/2021, 04/22/2022 and 07/13/2023.

View facing north from the pedestrian bridge.

Big Sioux River, July 13, 2021 vs. April 22, 2022

Big Sioux River, April 22, 2022 vs. July 13, 2023

View facing north from the pedestrian bridge.

Big Sioux River, July 13, 2021 vs. April 22, 2022

Big Sioux River, April 22, 2022 vs. July 13, 2023

View facing south from the pedestrian bridge.

Big Sioux River, July 13, 2021 vs. April 22, 2022

Big Sioux River, April 22, 2022 vs July 13, 2023

View facing north from the bike path alone the east bank.

Big Sioux River, July 13, 2021 vs. April 22, 2022

Big Sioux River, April 22, 2022 vs. July 13, 2023

View facing south from the bike path alone the east bank.

Big Sioux River, July 13, 2021 vs. April 22, 2022

Big Sioux River, April 22, 2022 vs. July 13, 2023

View south from the east bank of the river.

Big Sioux River, July 13, 2021 vs. April 22, 2022

Big Sioux River, April 22, 2022 vs. July 13, 2023

View facing south from the 8th street bridge.

Big Sioux River, July 13, 2021 vs. April 22, 2022

Big Sioux River, April 22, 2022 vs. July 13, 2023

View facing south from the 8th street bridge.

Big Sioux River, July 13, 2021 vs. April 22, 2022

Big Sioux River, April 22, 2022 vs. July 13, 2023

Despite the drought, wildlife along the river was very active, with a host of ducks, turtles and even a crane making the most of the water flowing through.