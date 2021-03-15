Pharmacies that vaccinate are still on DOH guidelines, official says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The federal retail pharmacy coronavirus vaccination program in South Dakota continues to follow state guidelines, said Daniel Bucheli, the communications director for the state Department of Health (DOH).

“Federal Retail Pharmacies are expected to follow the state’s plan for vaccination prioritization…,” Bucheli said on March 15.

“We remain in constant communication (with) retail pharmacies so we have a consistent approach to vaccination in the state,” Bucheli said.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on its website that in addition, aside from reaching teachers nationwide, states and territories will also select which populations are eligible for vaccination through the program according to their vaccination plans.

Bucheli was asked why pharmacies in South Dakota were able to vaccine teachers earlier than the DOH. Bucheli said the federal government ordered pharmacies to vaccinate teachers.

The DOH has started vaccinating individuals in Group D, which includes teachers.

As of March 15, the CDC said there were 9,000 pharmacy locations in the COVID-19 vaccination program. It was expected that all 40,000 locations would eventually be included in the program.

