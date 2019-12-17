Permits show September storm damage adds up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At least 40 commercial building permits issued since the Sept. 10 and 11 tornadoes in Sioux Falls indicate storm damage was the reason for construction. The 40 permits do not indicate 40 different projects, as at least 15 had the same addresses to show different pieces of an overall project.

The storm damaged 266 residential and business structures in Sioux Falls, said Regan Smith, the city’s emergency management director.

The permits indicate that storms caused at least $8.7 million in damage to businesses in Sioux Falls. The highest value for storm damage repair was $6.8 million at Avera’s Behavioral Health Unit. Kohl’s West at 3810 S. Louise Ave. had to replace a roof and several trusses in a $1.6 million project.

A Nov. 17 KELOLAND News story said the preliminary damage estimate was $17 million in 20 counties and the Yankton Tribal Lands.

Other damage listed on permits included roof damage and the need to replace a 10-unit and 12-unit garage for apartment buildings.

Most of 266 properties in the storm sustained effected damage. Effected is one of four categories used by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), Smith said. Those categories and the number in each are: Destroyed – 15; major damage – 43; minor- 15, effected – 193.

“We had another (people) 450 report trees that were destroyed,” Smith said.